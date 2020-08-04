- The following Mercer University students were named to the President's list for the spring 2020 semester - Porche' Bynes, Kaylie Cofield, Natalie Coolidge, Danielle Hawk, Bailey Stanley and Harrison Verhine, all of Acworth; Elizabeth Hall, Sarah Harris and Chidike Ndumele, all of Austell; Omotinuolawa Aina, Matthew Bowling, John Iorillo, Rachel Keller, Keagan Ligon, Kenneth Montross, Andrew Reisig and Allison Shaw, all of Kennesaw; William Baglivio, Emily Bartlett, Gabriel Bryant, Joshua Carver, Samantha Cowell, Matthew Dirksen, Leda Dixon, Samin Dizna, Tessola Duncan, Naomi Fan, Katherine Freel, Shanequa Henry, Michael Hurst, Jimmy Jian, Ava Johnson, Jackson Kelley, Lauren Kogan, Brianna Levin, Tiffani Lewis, Abbott Llewellyn, John McCormack, Alexander Melnick, Shola Ogunde, Sarah Tuttle and Miriam Weiss, all of Marietta; Barry Fraser, Kameryn Hinton, Evan McKenzie, Tayla Scott, Tianna Smith and Tracy Snider, all of Powder Springs; and Jordan Barnett, Rebecca Gilcin, Katie Gilmour, Francy Gomez, Seema Jindia and Emily Peecher, all of Smyrna.
- The following Mercer University students were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2020 semester - Nathalie Altidor, Evan Bosley, MacKenzie Carroll, Victor Gitau, Sheku Kallon, Amy Pham, Nicholas Rockefeller, Zachary Turner and Tobi Woghiren, all of Acworth; Fanta Mitchell and Juwan Owens, both of Austell; Madison Campbell, Kimberly Curl, Jakyll Henry, Laura Kelly and Maria Isabel Suarez, all of the Cumberland area; Tamara Barnard, Peyton Berry, Darian Bishop, Natalie Blaize, Adwoa Bonsu, Audrey Brown, Elizabeth Campbell, Joshua Dupaty, Gabriela Forero-Cabrera, Charles Frost, Jourdan Harper, Katherine Marakovits, Ryan McGuire, Carissa Munive, Ethan Pettepher, Karli Young and Wendy Zheng, all of Kennesaw; Mikala Chambers, Shelby McCoy and Agli Nanaj, all of Mableton; Jennifer Adams, Katherine Bartlett, Robert Beaullieu, Ian Bell, Shakti Biswas, Melissa Brignoni, Abigail Cummins, Caroline Durden, Mariah Durkee, Lily Dwyer, Amaya Evans, Elisa Farrell, Olivia Granger, Cathy Hu, Kelly Hudson, Nicole Icen, Shirley Kumar, Madison Lee, William Leonard, Amna Madesko, Tazeena Mandani, Emma Martinez, Jonathan Mittleider, Lilian Morin, Jada Moss, Somtochukwu Obiegbu, Michelly Pereira, Caleb Pierce, Ashlee Piquion, Brianna Ramsay, Tyra Reynolds, Claudia Rodriguez Castro, Julia Rohan, Taraneh Saheb, Marylou Sutherland, Carolyn Tackwood-Tiller, Jaydon Taylor, Jessica Teal, Hunter Tinker, Alissa Tipton, Caroline Williams, Tawni Winns, Lance Wise, Abigail Wood, Jonathan Wood and Bridget Wortkotter, all of Marietta; Stephen Benn, Diamonique Bernard, Rachel Bramlett, Jeema David, James Glore, Jordan Jackson, Patrick Kho, Avery Lario, Alexander McKay, Nmantendi Pierre, Tianna Ross, Esther Soberanis, Amalachukwu Ukegbu, Felicia White, Shermaine Williams and Fred Wilson, all of Powder Springs; and Marny Alkeslassi, Lauren Cargile, Arianna Delgado, Bradley Ford, Annie Lam, Mallory Malcolm, Timothy McLemore, Samuel Reddy and Aryelle Richards, all of Smyrna.
- Young Harris College graduate Noah Dropp of Kennesaw was recently named the Joseph Wilson Boone, ’31, History Award recipient. Each year, faculty members from YHC’s Department of History and Religious Studies select an outstanding history student who demonstrates innovation, scholastic achievement and dedication to excellence to receive this $250 award. The award was established in honor of Joseph Wilson Boone by his grandson, Clifton Hamner. Boone was a longtime editor and publisher of The Wilkinson County Post in Irwinton. He was an honor roll student at Young Harris College, vice president of his class, a member of the intercollegiate debate team, a member of the intramural basketball team and a member of Phi Chi fraternity.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina - Sarah McDowell and Grace Richa, both of Kennesaw; and Harveste Cobb and Joseph Leidell, both of Marietta.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the 2020 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York - Nana AAikins of Austell; Jonathan Lipman of Kennesaw; Suky Kuye of Mableton; Jack Hancotte of Marietta; and Rafael Montez of Powder Springs.
- The following students graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 30 - Haven Zhang of the Cumberland area and Nathaniel Checkwood of Kennesaw.
- The following Marietta students were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois - Ian Burke, Carlson Chiles, Mathias Burke, Andrew Swierenga and Yifan Zhuo.
- The following students were named to the President's list at Coastal Carolina Unifersity in Conway, South Carolina for the spring 2020 semester - Mackenzie Gibbs and Jack Wallace, both of Marietta; and Eliecer Fernandez of Smyrna.
- Willard Murphy of Marietta graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachussetts recently with a socially distanced commencement season in place of the traditional 152nd Commencement exercises.
Don't Miss These Stories
-
Kennestone has most COVID cases in metro area, says public health official
-
Marietta City Schools confirms at least five staff members with COVID-19
-
AROUND TOWN: Marietta land baron Goldstein describes viral impact on Square
-
Cobb Planning Commission to hear mixed-used, single-family proposals
-
Protesters call for in-person classes for Cobb schools
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
State/Regional
Search MDJ Archives
Today's Weather
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 10 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 7mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 7mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.