- Elizabeth Nesbitt of Marietta was named to the Dean's list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
- The following Miami University students were named to the President's list for the first semester 2019-20 term - Carlin Blake, Nuo Xu and Helena Fisher, all of Marietta.
- Georgia State University has named the following Acworth, Austell and Cumberland area students to its fall 2019 Dean's list - Naomi Nezianya, Adrienne Chatman, Miranda Creagan, Kristabel Cruz, Erin Wright, Kala Welcher, Trent Laurentino, Tre' Steel, Tanner Thurman, Cailen McGee, Pamela De La Cruz, Aisha Choudhary, Alexeya Hatfield, Brianna Brevet, Brandie Rendon, Celina Cotton, Leah Booth, Margaret Lassiter, Cobi Jefferson, Barnabas White, Alliyah Ali, Claire Mobley, Samuel Simmons, Erinn Daez, Corey Davis, De'ja Porter, Alexandra Loehr, Elliana Rasmussen, Nicholas West, David Galanos, Karen Maldonado, Patrick Butler, Alejandra Centeno, Amya Crawford, Austin Goodwin, Aaliyah Hawkins, Chase Loeffler, Daisy Hess, Harrison Haley, Lisa-quinn Ndegwa, Lexie Williamson, Madison Ricci, Nicholas Desantis Austin and Tiana Morrison, all of Acworth; Amanda English, Khuram Khan, Amari Jefferson, Brendalyn Bleetan, Oluwatosin Adewunmi, Adefioye Adenipekun, Tasneem Shurbjy, Gabriell Brown, Richmond Opuni, Anthony Adams, Austin Allen, Amber Andrews, Fernando Duran, Jadah Marshall, Olukorode Olukayode Megbope, K'veion Cooke, Kosi Unigwe, Laura Benedict, Morinda Dambrevil, Elizabeth Akindele, Omolegho Ayewoh, Jazmine Yaya, Sydney Brown, Blake Kenya, Carlos Finch, Katerin Hernandez-Garcia, Kai Knight, Monserrat Valle, Nellie Collier, Nadia Gyamera, Samuel Belton, Sule Charles, Samuel Jinadu, Simone Morrison, Shannon Njika Lola, Sandrea Strickland and Yocelyn Suarez, all of Austell; and Peter Fowler, Yesenia Chavarria, Yamina Khelifaoui, Wenyan Lian, Andrei Duarte, Dasia Byas, Lynn Barber, Nazanin Fakharzadeh, William Long, Lishi Yang, Michella Mason, Roby Jernigan, Vanessa Martinez Lenis, Eleni Papadopoulou, Romeo Onanga, Jayden Richardson, Melyrene Pomales, Cierra Lowry, Forrest Schweitzer, John Matayoshi, Malik Mercer, Sama Abdulateef, Sharnell Briggs and Sophia Godinho Silveira, all of the Cumberland area.
- Georgia State University has named the following Kennesaw and Mableton students to its fall 2019 Dean's list - Cyrus Zeerak, Angel Brimmage, Maziyar Salehian-Zandi, Jennifer Lopez, Alyssa Asis, Danika Shaw, Brianne Martin, Dajah Sias, Chelsea McIlvaine, Julee Sankone, Meg Claudine Lee, Valeria Yacaman, Alyssa Midgley, Gaelle Vieux, Annmarie Beaty, Channing Hallford, Chloe Scott, Christian Wilson, Emenike Ndubuisi, Hayley Matthews, Jordan Warren, Kierra McIntyre, Mosi Austin, Maksym Polishchuk, Rylea Mosier, Jillian Edgar, Sydney Solomon, Jose Mercado, Kaylee Rogers, Kourtnee Wingard, Laura Thornton, Shane Nordstrom, Codi Childs, Stephanie Perales, Tiffiney Dean, Cabell Alexander, Jaiya Brown, Megan Carlson, Alana Johnson, Adedoyin Oso, Forrest Rawles, Mark Lannaman, Samuel Dominy, Alexis Hudson, Rachel Carr, Justin Torres, Alyssa Shaffer, Rahja Francis, Tyler Wilson, Alexia Sharp, Brayden Perry, Nancy Genis, Breanna Schumpert, Babin Van Der Waal, Celine High, Gabriella Delmonte Calletano, Danielle Farmer, Hannah Poguntke, John Adams, Kenya Miles, Khylunie Tarver, Leeland Davis, Maria Agundez, Noely Sandoval, Oluwatomiwa Osunlalu, Patssy Gutierrez, Diego Diaz, Savannah King, Sharon O'Hare and Talibah Williams, all of Kennesaw; and Kandace Barzey, Marlen Maldonado, Kevin Van, Jordan Armstrong, Adan Duarte, Carmen Moran, Ramon Davis, Cameryn Rogers, Wei Kwok, Ashlie Oliver, Veronica Duarte, Alexandra Franco, Ethan Price, Jeniah Brooks, Saije Sharkey, Madalyn Schultz, Ihuoma Ejisoby-Nwosu, Kaelinn Smith, Wendelle Ocampo, Sierra Cook, Kevin Rivas, Savonne Sutton, Flavia Perez, Kadijisha Rogers, Nolyn Pennamon, Arianna Southers, Angely Lopez, Christina Riles, Kayla Diamond, Kameron Hughes, Obehi Ehimen, Oswaldo Liborio, Sydni Clements and Sydni Rigo, all of Mableton.
State/Regional
