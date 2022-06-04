- Jaiden Philp of Kennesaw was among the list of distinguished Northwest Mississippi Community College students to be recognized for making the President's List for their outstanding academic work during the Spring 2022 semester.
- Victoria Iassogna of Marietta received a bachelor of arts degree Cum Laude from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. Iassogna is among 755 graduating seniors Holy Cross celebrated at its 176th Commencement held in person on May 27 at the DCU Center in Worcester.
- Vanessa Louis of Atlanta received the Outstanding Ph.D. Student Award in Science Education from Georgia State University's College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is given to an outstanding student in the science education doctoral program based on academic achievement, teaching expertise, community service and a commitment to excellence.
- Leah Savary of Powder Springs received the Outstanding M.A.T. Student Award in English as a Second Language from Georgia State University's College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is given to an outstanding student in the English to Speakers of Other Languages master of arts in teaching program based on academic achievement, teaching expertise, community service and a commitment to excellence.
- Wallace State Community College anounced that Mitchell Heer of Acworth earned a place on the Dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. Heer was among 690 outstanding students who earned a place on the President's list or the Dean's list for the Spring 2022 semester.
- Janet Lee of Marietta received the Outstanding M.Ed. Student Award in Reading, Language and Literacy (Reading Specialist) from Georgia State University's College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is given to an outstanding student in the reading, language and literacy education master of education program based on academic achievement, teaching expertise, community service and a commitment to excellence.
- Connor Plumley of Marietta graduated with a Master of Science in Historic Preservation during commencement ceremonies in May 2022. This year's commencement at the University of Vermont - the 221st in its history - marked a return to a traditional celebration outdoors on the University Green after two years of re-imagined ceremonies due to pandemic restrictions.
- The College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina recently awarded degrees to the following students during the spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies: Sarah Rosseter of Kennesaw graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Marietta residents Camille Orzech graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Shira Bezalel graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Samara Dengler graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; and Payton Wade graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.
- Reid Brown of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for spring 2022 at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.
- Diamira Elder of Marietta graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in general psychology from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia during commencement exercises in May 2022. Elder was among 4,574 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees.
- Anusha Tembe of Marietta received a $2,500 scholarship from Digital Federal Credit Union's charitable foundation, DCU for Kids. Tembe was among the 120 scholarship winners in 2022.
- Broward Dickey of Smyrna was named to spring 2022 Dean's list at The University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Connecticut.
- Genesis Ramos of Kennesaw received the Outstanding Master's Student in Learning Technologies Award from Georgia State University's College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration.
- Meghan Taner of Marietta was among the nearly 900 spring graduates at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
- Georgia State University student Sarah Mendes of Kennesaw, an Interdisciplinary Studies major in the Department of Political Science with the College of Arts and Sciences, recently received the Laurie House Hopkins Scholarship in Global Studies. This fund was established by Georgia State alumna Laurie Eileen House to provide undergraduate scholarships to Global Studies students in the College of Arts and Science.
- The following students were named to the President's list at Georgia College in Milledgeville - Eva Sheehan and Payton Thompson, both of Acworth; Madeline Harris, Mary-Kathlyn Hill and Trent Leggett, all of Kennesaw; Aaron Hill, Natalie Krasnoff, Lily Movagharnia, Maya Nichols, Laura Nix, Elaina Palmer, Hanna Raus and Caroline Underwood, all of Marietta; Anna Rigby of Powder Springs; and Madison Johnson of Smyrna.
Trending Now
-
Settlement: Mt. Bethel to pay $13.1 million to leave United Methodist Church
-
New safety measures coming to Cobb schools in aftermath of Texas shooting, Ragsdale says
-
Man dead after being found shot on Mars Hill Road in Acworth
-
Police seeking tips, offer $4k reward for info on fatal shooting of 17-year-old
-
Woman charged with making terroristic threats toward her cousin — Rep. Ginny Ehrhart
Never miss important local news from the MDJ
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.