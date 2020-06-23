- The following Acworth, Austell and Cumberland area students graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology at the conclusion of spring semester and were celebrated during a virtual celebration held on May 1 - Chimara Good, Adam Maffe, Eric Zimmermann, Cameron Philbert, Debora Nya, Fan Bai, Derick Kinyanjui, Raphael Shackleford, Samantha Morgan, Jarah Whitehead and Larkin Berrier, all of Acworth; Joshua Macbeth, Ayomikun Omolayo and Heidy Cabral, all of Austell; and Phillip Szot, Alyssa Bronson, Lauren Bohling, Jacob Cooper, Gertrude Pavur, Soowon Chang, Xiang Cheng, Blake Gruber, Matthew Hayes, Chen Jin, Vishnu Kaushik, Julia Kudinovich, Sarah Lincoln, Anthony Pribble, Ronald Rocker, Michael Salanitri, Kaipeng Xu and Zirui Xu, all of the Cumberland area.
- The following Kennesaw and Mableton students graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology at the conclusion of spring semester and were celebrated during a virtual celebration held on May 1 - Alexander Wiechert, Jenna White, Kathryn Leth, Alicia Chan, William Hoynes, Yudhishthira Narine, Chloe Schrauben-Yeates, Nelson Guecha-ahumada, Samantha Maddin, Daniel Turner-Figueredo, Robert Vaivodiss, Llewellyn Weeks, Marites Hendrix, Saad Lalani, Spencer Maddox, Christopher Syed, Cecil Barker, David Hammett, Grace Hamilton, Anna Malecki, Ishita Mathur, Queen Duncan, Daniel Jackson, Dejuan McBurnie, Nolan Hubbard, Olivia Wogon, Samantha Zhan-Moodie, Alexis Copeland, David Wright, Melissa Cosler, Connor Barre and Kajol Shah, all of Kennesaw; and Bang Tran, Gaelle Teyssier, Emily Anderson, Edouard Goguillon, Christopher Baumann, Kelsey Johnson, Quinn Larimer, Jared Southers, Edward Stevens, Ruoyu Tian, Richard Ulmer, William Prosser, Marcus Jones and Jahron Kerr, all of Mableton.
- The following Marietta students graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology at the conclusion of spring semester and were celebrated during a virtual celebration held on May 1 - Michelle Bunch, Eric Yi, Kenneth Maassen, James Atkinson, Mark Qi, Jiaxiang Zhu, Kimberly Caras, Courtney Di Vittorio, Omar Ahmed, Victoria Lu, Krishna Patel, Riley Callaghan, Leila Bond, Fatima Jamil, Rachel Techau, Rachel Garland, Elizabeth Ristau, Jessica Padgett, Jamey Ackley, Adrian Rodriguez, David Bostater, Nicholas Foster, Ella Torch, Sorya Tith, David Rogers, Lillian Long, Mark Delgado, Nisha Detchprohm, David Williams, Karan Achtani, Hannah Desoto, William Epperson, Nisha Lee, Elizabeth Osman, Austin Summy, Ashley Eggart, Nicholas Sinclair, Nicholas Loprinzo, Matthew Ritch, Samantha Staviss, Richard Udall, Clancy Jembia, Hannah Brock, Kathryne Browne, Mi Bae, Sarah Morrissey, Matthew Munns, Robert Walsh, Kyle Varnedoe, Madeline Weiland, Justin Cole, Chinmay Kulkarni, Maeve Gawryszewski, Grant Oesterling, Francis Yang, Suhayl Mehio, Sereym Baek, Mihir Chheda,
- Edward Chiao, Vidhur Kumar, Audra Murphey, Snehi Patel, Naresh Prabhu, Joshua Qian, Milosz Rajchel, Samuel Rapoport, Daniel Roque, Yongquan Tan, Aaron Toporek, Daniel Wu, Christopher Adams, Amelia Mclean, Justin Wrenn, Philip Bencina, Alexander Dykstra, Monica Rizk, Thomas Webb, David Wu, John Yancey, De Navard Antoine, Riannon Colton, Christopher Hooper, Emily Jennings, Colin Kiernan, Geovana Oliveira, Dominic Renner, Daniel Gurevich, Bradley May, Elizabeth Noe, Parsa Piroozi Esfahani, Shaji Ul-Islam, William Zheng, Chase Hughes, Farran Bush, Lois Lee, Claudia Varnedoe, Anthony Esteves, Shannon Ke, Burke Taylor, Mairead Gawryszewski, Ted Shang, Erika Sheng, Alice Zhang, Katherine Leydon, Kyle Barber, John Chiles, Charles Boyter, David Yap, George Maroun, Kalyn Druhot, Samuel Keller, Claire Hillis, Akinyanju Akintunde, Gemma Park, Diana Toro, Amir Mahdi Ghorbanian, Prit Shah, Yasmine Bassil, Andrew Yowell, Austen Schunk, Katherine Zhu and Chester Lagod, all of Marietta.
- The following Powder Springs and Smyrna students graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology at the conclusion of spring semester and were celebrated during a virtual celebration held on May 1 - Tyler Oliver, Stephen Kamali, Brandon Brinker, Stephen Chipman and James Mason, all of Powder Springs; and Brett Downey, James Lee, Natalie Wilkinson, Elise Koepke, Nicole Schuster, Mason Hodge, William Tidwell, John Gangemi, Carlos Carrillo, Beach Clark, Samuel Gollin, Weiqiang Jing, Luke Jourden, Karina Silva, Kartik Sundaram, Seyyedmohammadsadegh Vejdan, Katherine Martin, Jolie Tucker and Zoie Konneker, all of Smyrna.
The following students were named to the spring 2020 Dean's list at Berry College - Jacob Hills, Meredith Holland, Danielle McGaha, Savanna Sartain, Anna Skowronski, Katelyn Sweeney and Brooke Whittemore, all of Acworth; Jenny Hollingsworth, Callan McAnnally and Anne Small, all of Kennesaw; Sarah Storey of Mableton; Sarah Baker, Karsen Brantley, James Caddell, Jennifer Childers, Jessica Childers, Riley Clark, Samantha Crabtree, Heitor De Paula, Kelsey Doerr,
Thomas Dyar, Luis Garcia-Cano, Alexis Goolsby, Katherine Gray, William Herrington, Christopher Howard, Anna Jacobson, Peter Jacobson, Clayton Jones, Alisa Jordan, Shelby Koch, Caroline Lanier, Benjamin Marx, Bailey McKnight, Madeleine Meyer, Connor Murphy, Katie Ott, Victoria Pepe, Dylan Rafferty, Sarah Smith, Erika Sprecher, Emma Stewart, Emily Stone, Braedon Walkenhorst and Matthew Wilkinson, all of Marietta; Chloe Avery, Aaron Bensley, Cameron Bensley, Brooke Hansbrough, William Hardy, Emily Morrell, Emma Smothers, Amy Solana and Sarah Thorne, all of Powder Springs; and Elise Hackett and Emily Estrada, both of Smyrna.
