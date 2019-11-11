- Morgan Dykstra of Powder Springs is participating in the Learning Assistant Program at the University of North Georgia, which introduces teaching as career pathway in physics. Learning Assistants train one-on-one with a professor for a lecture or lab class. Then, along with the professor, they help other students in those specific courses during class. During the first semester as an LA, students also take a pedagogy class to learn how to teach.
- Jenny Zamudio Pardo of Powder Springs is among the 27 Eastern Connecticut State University students serving as student leaders at the Center for Community Engagement for the fall 2019 semester. The CCE coordinates community service programs across Willimantic. Zamudio Pardo coordinates CCE programs for the Windham High School ESOL Mentoring and Windham Tech High School.
- Suborno D. Chatterjee of Marietta graduated from Boston University in September 2019.
- Piedmont College students Kaitlin Isley of Kennesaw and Chloe Vernex-Loset of Smyrna recently participated in Empty Bowls, a community outreach program that raises money to benefit the Lord`s Help Soup Kitchen in Cornelia. Freshmen art students created bowls in which to serve soup, donated by El Junete Mexican Restaurant, Fenders Diner and Chartwells. Guests paid for a bowl of soup and enjoyed it while listening to performances given by Cantibile, the student a cappella ensemble, and Shticks and Giggles, a student improv troupe. Guests were also able to keep their bowl crafted by the Piedmont College freshmen art students. All proceeds for the event were donated to The Lord`s Help Soup Kitchen to aid in fighting hunger locally.
- Eastern Connecticut State University announced that Martha Castillo-Mercado of Kennesaw and Maria Lara Sandoval of Mableton are newly enrolled students starting the fall 2019 semester.
- Troy University students Taylor Crawford of Kennesaw and Tynie Hilson of Powder Springs graduated during Term 1.
- The following Kennesaw State University students from Acworth, Austell and the Cumberland area graduated during the summer 2019 commencement ceremonies in July: Acworth - Savannah Andrews, Miranda Arnold, Christopher Balkema, Hamilton Bradford, Erica Britsch, Andrew Brown, Nicholas Caixeiro, Dustin Camp, Daniel Childers, Haley Cooper, Meghan Cooper, Terrence Davis, Zashe Demings, Elizabeth Dilday, Orphelie Elambo Momoadjambo, Jessica Graf, Kelly Halbach, Joseph Healy, Jeffrey Hutcheson, Robert Hutchings, Dong Jang, Andrea Jenkins, Lucas Kellner, Katherine Machin, Helena Makohin, Dylan McGarity, Stephanie Miller, Carley Morris, Pauline Murray, Cameron Mutter, Heather Neil, Lisa Onokalah, Steven Orrock, Lisa Patel, Sean Riese, Rachel Shaffer, Karissa Smeenk, Allison Schellhorn, Mahshid Farahani, Holly Smith, Amanda Sorejian, Carrie Stafford, Brandon Taylor, Nina Trunfio, Linda Vu, Amorelle Williams, Jordan Wilmert and Norbert Young; Austell - Olakunle Adewoye, Mitesh Bhatti, Adwoa Bonsu, Petrina Cooper, Amanda Dickenson, Maria Martinez and Disa Walker; and Cumberland area - Kyle Arrasmith, Rachael Bourne, Taylor Bowman, Brooklyn Harper, Latosha James, Victoria Jones, Joshua Lumley, Jonathan Mara, Yesenia Perez, Trevor Roddy, Averi Waites, Cindy Walker and De'Ja Wilcher.
- The following Kennesaw State University students from Kennesaw graduated during the summer 2019 commencement ceremonies in July - Brittany Alesi, Tolulope Babalola, Holly Bailin, Tina Baker, Shelby Benson, Abena Bonsu, Lindsey Boswell, Dustin Buchanan, Britney Buhse, Jacob Bulim, Antonio Bullard, Gregory Burns, Virginia Buttram, Anthony Calloway, Alec Carter, Raj Champaneri, Anthony Charette, Keenia Chetty, Emma Chorney, Elyse Christensen, Ryan Cox, Amy Coyle, Tyna Dao, Kennedee Dobbs, Robert Douma, Emily Dukes, Jordan Engeseth, Jamie Faulkner, Tawny Fernandez, Tatyana Frederic, Katie Gardiner, Rahab Gitonga, Brianna Gomes, Kelsey Goran, Rebecca Grannemann, Saidah Grant, Thomas Hartnett, Daniel Head, Jennifer Heglund, Bryan Horne, Jennifer Jackson, Cheyenne James, Kevin Jansen, Christopher Jones, Andrew Kalajian, Hassam Khan, Do Young Kim, Morgan Larson, James Lee, Ra Sheed Lemon II, Andrew Mansheim, Tayler McDowell, Victoria Mendiola, Gavin McCook, Isabelle Morin, Adam Morris, Brian Myers, Elisha Osakwe, Jon Tyler Outhavong, Nayasha Owens, Ryan Parker, Twana Powell, Tykeriah Powell, Briana Pyron, Ofelia Rascon-Madrid, Bailey Reed, Zachary Richards, Wendy Rodriguez, Andrea Romero, Tucker Taney, Sandy Tang, Diana Sandefur, Raquel Sandoval, Nora Shank, LaRae Sims, Joseph Smarkusky, Christopher Smith, Anna Tait, Matthew Taylor, Ana Torres, Micki Tucker, Joy Uwineza, Orlando Vizuete, Aimee Waldrep, Pamela Watson, Nadine Wilmott, Justin Wilson and Melodi Zhan-Moodie.
- The following Kennesaw State University students from Mableton graduated during the summer 2019 commencement ceremonies in July - Maryn Accord, Chalynne Bryant, Caroline DeSantis, Ivan Lucio, Jordan-Brooke Rowell, Courtney Skaggs, Derek Standridge, Nephtalie Valentin, Deion Ward and Jennifer Woods.
- The following Kennesaw State University students from Marietta graduated during the summer 2019 commencement ceremonies in July - Sophia Alfonso, Adam Andalib, Jasmine Anderson, Michelle Aninye, Daniel Audia, Bailey Bagwell, Anna Bailey, Ramon Bargallo, Tyler Bohn, Kirbe Bostick, Jeremy Bowen, Frankie Bridges, Jamilah Briggs, Brandon Broussard, Eboni Brown, Keaton Brumley, Kameal Byrd, Sherwin Carey, Emmanuel Castro, Charles Chandler, Keisha Charles, Thalia Christian, Justin Chung, Matthew Cicco, Sydney Cohen, Megan Colapinto, Jennifer Cook, Joshua Coots, Kevin Crandall, Shelby Crouse, Kara D'Amato, Adam Dagilis, Hang Dang, Molly Dangar, Tammy Demel, Christopher Dusse, Alyssa Egelhoff, Yasmin Esperon, Brigitte Espinet, Lashai Evans, Maryam Farhadi, Lidyanne Feitosa, Kenneth Foster, Patricia Fusco, Leslie Gallardo, Meghan Garcia, Matthew George, Benjamin Gilkey, Leticia Gonzalez, Michelle Gonzalez, Amy Goode, Mirabhai Grenham, Tanner Haley, Leontios Haralambus, Matthew Harrison, Jonathon Haseltine, Christiaan Hastings, Madeline Hughes, Corey Hursh, Jessica Hutzell, Cihan Inkaya, Jennifer Iruka, Alexander Jaramillo, David Johnson, Michael Johnson, Leannan Johnston, Hannah Joyner, Mohan Khadka, Kathryn Kretzmer, Adolfo Laguna, Oscar Laguna, Lana Landis, Daniel Laufenberg, Robert Logue, Hannah Long, Alejandro Lopez, Drew Lunceford, Tamesha Mackey, Jessica Maletz, Saanya Malik, Hina Maqbool, McKenzie Martin, Juan Martinez, Jill Masse, Rachael Matazinsky, Kearra Mathis, Kyle Mauldin, Nayeli Maya, Kyle Mayes, Mary Mccreery, Barbara Menser, Madeline Monroe, Octavia Monsanto, Mikayla Moreau, Kristen Mumford, Cathleen Murphy, Chantal Napier, Sabih Nasir, Violet Nino, Karen Oaks, Yong Pak, Vipul Patel, Alexandria Pepe, Carley Pizza, Alondra Ponce, Taylor Power, Erin Pruitt, John Quinn, Brandon Radcliffe, Kyle Randall, Bertrand Resolus, Aaron Riker, Allison Riley, Jonathan Robertson, Holly Russell, Courtney Saetia, Chetmongkhon Sanasith, Victorien Schneider, Kayla Sekkat, Soheil Serajpour, Nasiya Sharif, Priscilla Shaw, Sefa Shom, Wendi Shreiner, Catherine Simonson, Jennifer Simpson, Rosy Singh, Michael Smith, Sonya Spivey, Jennifer Stasiak, Nicole Stasiak, Joshua Sukumar, Anthony Taibi, Morgan Tamayo, Kimberley Thomas, Matthew Thomas, Victoria Thompson, James Thornwell, Tyler Tollefson, Nelson Zange Tsaku, Hailey Urquhart, Darryn Van Der Ross, Payton Vernon, Sydney Waddle, Haneefa Walton, Kristen Ward, Bethany Watkins, Joni Weatherspoon, Mark White, Suzanna Whitehead, Grant Williams, Keri Williams, Deshawn Wilson, Tashanda Wolliston, Mary Wynn, David Ziemian and Julio de Sa.
