♦ Brynn Arden McGlamery of Powder Springs was named to the Dean’s list of Honor for the fall 2020 Day Program at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama.
♦ Megan Nicole Ventry of Acworth, Shota Suzuki of Kennesaw, Joseph Taylor Chestnutt of Marietta and Jacob Daniel Pitts of Smyrna were all named to the Dean’s list of High Honors for fall 2020 at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama.
♦ Heaven Ford of Powder Springs has been elected to serve in the University of North Georgia’s unified Student Government Association as vice president, a role included in SGA’s Executive Branch. Ford is a student on UNG’s Dahlonega Campus.♦
♦ The following Piedmont College students graduated during a Commencement ceremony on Dec. 11 in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center — Zackery Cook, Shannon McEntyre and Rebecca Stagg, all of Acworth; Cynthia Gomez of Austell; Michael McGuire of the Cumberland area; Katie Grooms of Kennesaw; Logan Mikell, Carol Chester, Tammeisha Law and Catherine Terry, all of Marietta; and Wendy Jennings of Powder Springs.
♦ The following students were named to the Dean’s list for the fall 2020 term at the University of North Georgia — Julia DeJames, Jordan Krueger, Tomas King, Dalton Shaver, Kinsey Dupree, William Allen, Lindsey Bundy, Gavin Kirksey, Zackary Larson, Katie Bush, Breanna Knight, Balay Woodworth, Samantha Zink, Colton Glaze and Alexandra Evans, all of Acworth; Adrianna Pope of Austell; Connor Callan and Jordan Smith, both of the Cumberland area; Isabella Keaton, Emma Schatz, Madison Oligny, Breann Hill, Jack Rainbow, Martha Smith, Evan King, James Moloney, Zachary Hall, Jake Roberts, Ming Scafidi, Benjamin Grantham, Jayson Lyle and Ephraim Tshimanga, all of Kennesaw; Katelynn Comer, Harrison Markham, Ava Zegers, Sarah Kufrovich, Haley Thacker, Jack Pritchard, Thomas Whatley, Evan Duel, Luke Beshara, Edward Ostervold, Ansley Fromm, Cameron Lavelle, Catherine Crawford, Evan Mallon, Amelia Tomasulo, Shelby McIntyre, Anne Robertson, Brooke Ellexson, Benjamin Anderson, Max Pralgo, Robert Brown, Marc Silverman, Quentin Campbell, Anna Marie Shetty, Andrew Badgett, Emilie Parker, Julia Pitrone, Grace Mazzoni, Andrew Blaskovic, Taylor Redish, Steven Robinson, Margaret Bartlett, Lindsay Ravenscraft and Kasey Penland, all of Marietta; Ryan Jardin, Sarah Graddy, Zachary Lewis, Henry Gale, Sarah Allen, Moza Benniman, Madison Maynard, Zachariah Stewart, Benjamin Johnson, Miranda Mannella and Veronica Belt, all of Powder Springs; and Emily Cain, Jacob Pressley, Sarah Fulton, Chegenye Mugula, Dimitri Tsompanas, Madison Roberts, Jackson King and Lindsay Thacker, all of Symrna.
♦ The following students were named to the President’s list for the fall 2020 term at the University of North Georgia — John Brooks and Tori Ragan, both of the Cumberland area; and Ava Costantino and Noam Raz, both of Marietta.
♦ The following students were named to the President’s Honor Roll list for the fall 2020 term at the University of North Georgia — Kate Derkay, Kristen Dyer, Alexya Jackson, Ryan Mancuso, Chase Mclarty, Emily Piejak, Nicholas Price and Jessica Toller, all of Acworth; Nathaniel Taylor of Austell; Leidy Bartlett, Tom Bethea and Carter McIntosh, all of the Cumberland area; Amanda Brownsworth, Elaina Deoliveira, Hannah Forehand, Olivia Holliday, Rachel Pearson, Abigayle Roma, Jacob Walton and Benjamin Yetman, all of Kennesaw; Kendalyn Kilby and Breanna Mote, both of Mableton; John Alderman, Justin Amini, Mackenzie Brennan, Gretchen Bunner, Jordan Cook, Michael Deaderick, Anna Downey, Ethan Engel, William Hamilton, Troy Harris, Emily Kane, Christopher Little, Alexandra Lyles, William Morgan, Sarah Morris, Sophie Naustdal, Olivia Terwilliger and Dylan White, all of Marietta; and Grace Branon, Abigail Buben and Ethan Casto, all of Powder Springs.
