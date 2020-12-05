♦ Jared Campbell of Marietta was part of Simpson College’s virtual performance of “A Christmas Carol: A Staged Radio Play.” Campbell served on the wardrobe, hair and makeup crews.
♦ The following students were admitted into Culver-Stockton College’s incoming class for the fall 2021 semester and received academic scholarships — Jemima Adenuga of Kennesaw, a senior at Kennesaw Mountain High School, was awarded the President’s Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship for four years; and Xavier Mennefield of Austell, a senior at Pebblebrook High School, was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship for four years. The scholarships were based upon academic credentials and are renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
♦ Marietta native Tyler Crow took part in Emerson College’s stage production of “The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui,” which ran from Oct. 15-18. The production used parody to create a dark allegory that warns of the persistence of fascism. Crow, currently pursuing a degree in Stage and Production Management, was credited in the show as stage manager.
