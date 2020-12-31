♦ The following students were named to the Dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville — Eva Sheehan, Morgan Slade, Hallie Bellack, Darby Pinkard, Lauren Stone, Katerina Perrin, Keara Guevara, Anna Matthews, Zoey Belinfante, Victoria Blake, Kate Davalos, Kelsey Foster, Callie Miller and Lauren Van Voorhis, all of Acworth; Abigail Austin, Charles Winsor and Grace Malloy, all of Kennesaw; Madeleine Henninger of Mableton; Melvin Zhu, Abbey Cook, Brooklyn Busman, Andrew Hansen, Robert Wilson, Payton Doran, Blaire Arndt, Mikayla Janis, Ian Winkelvoss, Christina Tan, Maryelle Hoy, Lexi Gottschalk, Sydney Marks, Janie Schwartz, Dawson Arnold, Meigan Hudson, Abbey Hutchinson, Dominic Miller-Batson, Anna Flint, Nicole Andrews, Nicole Adkison, John Forestner, Christina Agramonte, Avery Kerstine, Alexandra Langell, James Stark, David Bouse, Julia Devane, Regan Kitchens, Lily Movagharnia, Kathryn Backus, Jackson Fehl, Jordan Prinsen, Evan Stallard, Peter Cook, Natalie Redhead, Noah Eklund, Joseph Mcmanus, Caroline Kopf, Wesley DeMontigny, Danielle Mathis, Caroline Tully, Kaitlyn Caldarella, Katherine Fredeman, Aaron Hill, Reed Manderfield, Joshua Bullis, Gabriela Privitera, Christian Schouten, Mary Lindsay, Zoe Hernandez, Amelia Pierce, Madeline Ross, Samantha Adams, Jacqueline Banks, Katelin Briggs, Samuel Bruton, Kaylin Carter, Riley Colaiacovo, Maura Foreman, Tyler Gleichweit, Jacob Hawkes, Caroline Hegwood, Marta Knapp, Aubray Kreider, Reagan Lippold, Ariana Nowroozzadeh, Ava Reardon, Kate Shade, Nicole Snyder, Kayla Taitz, Ava Woityra and Anna Yan, all of Marietta; Joseph Pelosi, Claudia Mitchell, Madeline Harris, Anna Saleeby, Savannah Tyler and Michael Leanos, all of Kennesaw; Natalie Comer, Madeline Doyle, Lauren Nixon, Anna Rigby and Casie Parris, all of Powder Springs;♦ and Jade Starosta of Smyrna.
♦ The following students were named to the President’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville — Juliette Calemine, Anna Grace Carver, Hannah Conti, Alexcis Critten, Evan Dunnam, Payton Thompson and Remy Tillman, all of Acworth; Jonathan O’Brien of the Cumberland area; Catherine Adams, Elizabeth Galloway, Lindsay Kendrick, Anna Kennedy, Trent Leggett and Clara Mcclung, all of Kennesaw; Haley Baxter, Anne Beals, Elizabeth Bochniak, Sarah Borel, Claire Bousquet, James Briley, Vivian Cassaniti, Jenna Charles, Jack Como, Sarah Cortez, Angela Cox, Lainie Cox, Jennifer Crider, Samuel Czerwonka, Camryn Davis, Catherine Dowell, Olivia Eck, Molly Edwards, Abbie Frankel, Alyssa Galvin, Emma Greenspan, Jack Grimes, Jordan Gruchala, Emily Hartline, Shannon Hendrickson, Parker Hill, Kyle Hinton, Isabella Hock, Lauren Hudson, Brooke Hudson, Ansley Huff, Abigayle Isenbletter, Amber Johnson, Caroline Johnson, Celine Khalife, Natalie Krasnoff, Matthew Malstrom, Lygia Marquezini, Molly McGrinder, Camilla McMahan, Bailey Mire, Molly Morrison, Lauren Moskowitz, Christina Page, Caroline Pedersen, Alexis Pierce, Madalyn Price, Rachel Rasmussen, Olivia Reardon, Emi Reethof, Lillian Renaud, Kathrine Richardson, Amelia Ritch, Hannah Rogers, Mason Shaw, Anjali Shenoy, Jodie Smith, Kensi Tenhouse, Abigail Tong, Jillian Truchan, Harper Vick, Rose Wagner and Elana Warnick, all of Marietta; Katie Boyd, Kristian Chemwor, Megan Daniel, Silia Dory, Elizabeth Niswonger, Logan Parker and Claire Vance, all of Powder Springs; and Katie Broadhurst, Elizabeth Cameron and Madison Johnson, all of Smyrna.
♦ Hunter Goldman of Marietta was named to the Dean’s list at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin for the fall 2020-2021 term.
♦ Anagha Ramakrishnan of Marietta was named to the President’s list for fall 2020 at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
