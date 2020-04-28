♦ The following students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines — Kristina Herndon of Marietta at Augusta University and John Erskine of Powder Springs at the U.S. Military Academy.
♦ Students and faculty adapted to overcome the challenge of being off campus to take part in Piedmont College’s second annual Piedmont Symposium, which was held online due to COVID-19. After Dr. Melissa Tingle, a mass communications professor and member of the symposium planning committee, developed an interactive site to host the event, many members of the college community, all working remotely, rallied to make it work. All told, 138 students created 79 posters and two websites, took part in 12 live sessions, and pre-recorded 19 others. Local participants included Katherine Blaha of Kennesaw; Jordan Abbott and Orry Clements-Owens, both of Marietta; and Rachel Irby of Powder Springs. Topics this year ranged from better pain relief for infants to how dragons represent human nature, and from using data science to prevent sports injuries to a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Yonahian’s (the college yearbook) 100th edition. There were also the very topical “Coronoavirus: The Impact on Telecommunications and Hand Soap vs. Hand Sanitizer.”
♦ Prior to the COVID-19 disruption, the Huntingdon College Office of Student Affairs and Office of College and Alumni Relations were preparing to host the inaugural Huntingdon College Leadership Convocation to honor the thousands of hours of time, energy, heart, and spirit Huntingdon students pour into service to the College and co-curricular activities each year. In lieu of a convocation, the Office of College and Alumni Relations has compiled the following list to honor and celebrate the men and women who have served in a wide variety of leadership roles across campus during the 2019–2020 academic year. Staff members responsible for numerous leadership programs and extracurricular service opportunities have identified the most outstanding male and female students in many of these cohorts. Certificates of recognition will be mailed to students at a later date. Listed among the 2019-2020 Huntingdon College Student Recruiters was Megan Ventry of Acworth. Listed among the 2019-2020 Campus Ministries Leaders was Brynn McGlamery of Powder Springs.
