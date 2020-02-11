- The following students at College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina were named to the President's list - Sarah Punch of Kennesaw; and Camille Orzech, Madison Patterson, Payton Wade and Shira Bezalel, all of Marietta.
- Elizabeth Ann Bartolick of Kennesaw was named to the Dean's list at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington for the fall 2019 semester.
- Shelbea Owen of Kennesaw and Sammy Fossum of Marietta were named to the fall 2019 Dean's list at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia.
- Michael Bertany of Smyrna was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2019 term at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.
- Martha Castillo-Mercado of Kennesaw and Jenny Zamudio Pardo of Powder Springs were named to the fall 2019 Dean's list at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic, Connecticut.
- Kirsten Sylvester of Kennesaw was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Northern Michigan University.
- Juan Orellana of Marietta graduated cum laude from Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic, Connecticut.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Emerson College - Walter Gordon of Austell; and Jai'anna Gonzales and Meghan Dresdner, both of Marietta.
- Shannon Kelly of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York.
- Maggie Layde of Kennesaw graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio during the fall commencement exercises in December.
- Sehwa Kim of Marietta graduated from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota during the fall 2019 commencement ceremony on campus on Dec. 14.
- Kemia Ward of Powder Springs received the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for high-achieving freshmen for the fall 2020 semester at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.
- Nathan Kaminski of Acworth was named to Dean's list for the fall 2019 term at Newberry College in Newberry, South Carolina.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the 2019 fall semester at Samford University - Eastyn King, Jake Blalock, Audrey Bowler, Madeline Daniel, Ellen Conley and Anna Stevens, all of Acworth;
- Jenna Biggins, Abigail Gowens, Caroline Bohannan, Bayley Levine, Elizabeth Elsey, Emmett Taliaferro, Brooke Robyck, Jillian James and Bailey Spaulding, all of Kennesaw; Wayne Soud of Mableton; Mackenzie Kahill, Morgan Giesler, David Yancey, Sarah Moses, Leah Spurgeon, Stephen DeFrancesco, Abbigale Ferrier, Samuel Rapp, Justin Young, Mary Lowe, Caitlin Seeley, Lucille Abballe, Peyton Shirley, Camille Von Hoffmann, Brennyn Shelton, Margaret Shaw, Skyler Yasenchack, Layne Peterson, Payton Benoit, Camryn Cowan, Brittney Hoard, Austin Hughes, Allison Browne, Madison Huff, Taylor DeCelles, Rosemary Hill, Jenna Powell, Chandler Smith, Madelyn Wideman, McKayla Brown and William Harper, all of Marietta; Kathryn Jackson, Annalyn Yantis, Anna Hardin, Elizabeth Faucett and Morayo Bhadmos, all of Powder Springs; and Emily Hansen, John McLeod, Elizabeth Pridgeon, Joshua Orr and Kiana Copland, all of Smyrna.
- The following Marietta students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois - Yifan Zhuo, Ian Burke, Andrew Swierenga and Carlson Chiles.
- Maysen Moorehead of Kennesaw has been named to the fall 2019 President's list at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.
- Nyah Ebanks of Kennesaw was named to the Dean's list at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts for the fall 2019 semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.