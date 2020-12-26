♦ Terese Belongia of Marietta graduated during virtual commencement exercises on Dec. 20 at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in Milwaukee.
♦ David Caldwell of Marietta was named to the Dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Berry College — Meredith Holland, Brooke Whittemore, Samuel Harris, Savanna Sartain, Chris Hale, Nathan Sims, Bethany Barnett, Anna Skowronski and Malachi West, all of Acworth; Annabell Zomprelli and Kimani Grey Grey-Campbell, both of the Cumberland area; Erika Becerra Gutierrez, Alex Galloway, Gage Stewart, Patrick Moran, Kristy Moss, Olivia White, Mikenna Gaukel, Hunter Sneed, Madeliene Guillen Wofford and Max von Schmeling, all of Kennesaw; Emily Estrada and Heather Rea, both of Mableton; Ross Bryant, Clay Jones, Kate Gray, Denae Rivera, Shaina Hidalgo, Zak Eustace, Kara Freeman, Anna Jacobson, Peter Jacobson, Alisa Jordan, Erika Sprecher, Evan O’Dell, Braedon Walkenhorst, Isabella Decker, Marisa Werner, Samantha Crabtree, Megan Alexander, Bo Dyar, Cameron Kawa, Sarah Carson, Jessica Childers, Victoria Pepe, Mindy Dondelinger, Michael Crowe, Riley Clark, Zachary Kirschner, Kelsey Doerr, Karsen Brantley, Bailey McKnight, Connor Murphy, Heitor De Paula, Sarah Kate Smith, Caroline Lanier, Dylan Swan, Madeleine Meyer, Emily Stone, Riley Larkworthy, Ellie Lizdas, Riley Croker, Matt Wilkinson, Ben Keller, Emily Keller, Emma Stewart, Will Caddell, Justin Carr, Kevin Stoddard and Emma Servaes, all of Marietta; Aaron Bensley, Alex Price, Emily Morrell, Brooke Hansbrough, Al Williams, Amy Solana, Sarah Thorne, Michaela Lumpert and Brandon Short, all of Powder Springs; and Charlotte Brown, Erin Cavanaugh, Anne Roberts and Nick Brunswick, all of Smyrna.
♦ Peri Elizabeth Charapich of Marietta and Kieven T. Nguyen of Powder Springs graduated from the University of Kansas. The spring and summer 2020 graduates celebrated their accomplishments as part of the virtual 2020 Commencement. THe university plans to hold an in-person Commencement event in May 2021.
♦ The following students were named Dean’s Scholars for the fall 2020 semester at Piedmont College in Demorest — Benjamin Hanfland of the Cumberland area; Madison Powers of Acworth; Sarah Brooks of Kennesaw; Leah Higginbotham, Duke Wodetzki, Eric Penland, Owen Helgesen and Halee Shapland, all of Marietta; and Jack Gilsenan of Powder Springs.
♦ The following students were named to the Dean’s list for the fall 20202 semester at Piedmont College in Demorest — Chase Goff, Mattie Morris, Zack Schramm and Kaitlin Isley, all of Acworth; Benjamin Hanfland of the Cumberland area; Jordan Hicks and Sarah Brooks, both of Kennesaw; Orry Clements-Owens and Jacob Balot, both of Marietta; and Chase Morris of Powder Springs.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi — Thomas William Tucker and Parker Collin Whiteaker, both of Acworth; Jonathan Robert Stephans of Kennesaw; and Jonathan Russell Roberts and Jackson Anthony Keappler, both of Marietta.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi — Amber Marie Schmidt of Acworth; Caroline Jeanne Moulton and Margaret Grace Chambers, both of the Cumberland area; Renee’ Addison Dockins of Kennesaw; Claire Hollins Arnold, Richard Neal Creasman, Ann Amelia Cole, Jansen Browder McLean, Carly Kathryn Morgan, Matthew Kyle Phillips, Stephanie Dianne Gardiner and William Kingsley Brown, all of Marietta; and Lily Jane Langley of Powder Springs.
♦ Davis Waldron of Marietta graduated from North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
♦ The following Georgia Southwestern State University students graduated during the fall 2020 Commencement Ceremony held on Dec. 12 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center — Glenda Driver of Austell; William Randall of Kennesaw; Qiuhong Zhang and Teana Briscoe, both of Marietta; and Tiffany Thomas of Smyrna.
♦ The following Georgia College students graduated in December — William Robinson of Acworth; Alexis Pierce and Kenya Reeves, both of the Cumberland area; Samantha Aldridge, Mirza Baig, Kyle DiSalle, Nicholas Lowrimore and Hugh Macaulay, all of Kennesaw; James Bloodworth, Anna Carter, Michael Colcombe, Jessica Easum, Macy Fehl, Kyle Hinton, Collin Kosior, Matthew Malstrom, Frederick McConnel, Matthew Mercurio, Olivia Reardon, Jeremy Segal and Bailey Yeager, all of Marietta; Silia Dory of Powder Springs; and John Robbins of Smyrna.
♦ The following students were named to the Dean’s list at Georgia Southwestern State University — Sefunmi Adebanwo and Rhona Faulkner, both of Austell; Flora Twumasi Ampofo of Mableton; and Leila Hamed of Marietta.
♦ Johnny Rodriguez of Smyrna was named to the Dean’s list at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire for the fall 2020 semester.
♦ Ekemini Andrews of Powder Springs was named to the President’s list for fall 2020 at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 Academic Achievement list at Georgia Southwestern State University — Romi Clingen of Acworth; Glenda Driver of Austell; Michelle Brown, Michelle Rees, Mari Scott and Qiuhong Zhang, all of Marietta.
♦ Edwin Ford of Powder Springs was named to the Dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Kentucky.
