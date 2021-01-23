♦ The following University of Utah students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list — Andrew Cannon of Kennesaw; Matthew Troutman of Powder Springs; and Elliott Day and Garrett Smith, both of Marietta.
♦ Marcus Marshall of Marietta graduated with a degree in management from James Madison University during the commencement exercises on Dec. 19.
♦ Tya Suber of Marietta was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.
♦ Shelbea Owen of Kennesaw and Sammy Fossum of Marietta were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s list at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Valdosta State University in Valdosta — Shannon Strapp, Kayla Suggs, Coty Jones, Erick Roziewski, Emily Lapierre, Christopher Campisi, Niaria Whyte, Amy Belinfante, Deja Williams, Reese Waters and Rhonda Reliford, all of Acworth; Tiffany Olson, Mckenzie Manor, Jalen Martin and Precious Bissah, all of Austell; Sonja Norris, Madelynn Tahsler, Jasmine Thompson, Carrington Lewis, Alley Cahal, Sophie Glass, Savannah Kennedy, Felicity Carter, Kelsey Dunn, Taylor Wollaston, Freddie Thomas, Sophia Restivo, Marco Diaz, Endia Cox Works and Vanessa Brignolle, all of Mableton; Athena Smith, Mathew Sanderson, Nilah Rutledge, Relinda Lundy, Jayden Gordon, Byron Pritchett, Hayleigh Whitmire, Patterson Cash, Beth Dickerson, Erik Perez, Elizabeth Hopson, Nefertiti Shabazz, Nicholas Okes, Hannah Norton, Cleopatra Amare, Alexander Hill, Katlyn Hicks, Kayla Faulks and Ashley Beck, all of Marietta; Kamryn Brantley, Kayla Johnson, Kameron Lewis, Quisqueyana Griffith, Winston Turner, Andrew Cook, Cameron Sanders, Destiny West, Rosieana Johnson, Bethany Daniels, Kiera Day and Braedon Bensley, all of Powder Springs; and Brianna Pirtle and Kyra Joyner, both of Smyrna.
♦ Cheyanne Fleming of Kennesaw was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi — Ryan Bailey and Kaitlyn Ketch, both of Acworth; and Melissa Beber of Kennesaw.
♦ Colleen Conti of Powder Springs was named to the fall 2020 President’s list at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.
♦ The following students were named to the Dean’s list at Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina — Caroline Cotra of Acworth; Taylor Campbell, Travis Chance and Sara Pepper, all of Kennesaw; Julia Butcher, Nicholas Phillips and Lydia Seremba, all of Marietta; and Kolby King of Powder Springs.
♦ Brandon Jessie of Powder Springs was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll list at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas.
♦ Emma Kalmbacher of Mableton was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at The College of Saint Roase in Albany, New York.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina — Grace Richa, Christian Silvano and Rolan Wooden, all of Kennesaw; and Harveste Cobb, Mackenzie Gibbs, Jarrett Guest, Joseph Leidell and Lourdes Skeete-Dennis, all of Marietta.
♦ Martha Castillo-Mercado of Kennesaw was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic, Connecticut.
