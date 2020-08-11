- T'Yava Fredrick of Marietta was named to the spring 2020 Dean's list at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York.
- Nathan Petit of Kennesaw was named to the 2019-20 Dean's list at the University of Northern Colorado.
- David Brittingham of Kennesaw was named to the spring 2020 President's list at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Samford University for the 2020 spring semester - Sloan Burt, Audrey Bowler, Madeline Daniel, Ellen Conley, Braden Murray, Anna Stevens, Peyton Wolf, Danielle Lacy and Jake Blalock, all of Acworth; Abigail Gowens, Miles Gunn, Jillian James, Caroline Bohannan, Jayme Eubanks, Emmett Taliaferro, Olivia Brumbelow, Bayley Levine, Bailey Spaulding, Elizabeth Elsey and McKayla Brown, all of Kennesaw; Carson Sanders of Mableton; Katie Reville, Allison Browne, Mary Lowe, Brianna Nix, Camryn Cowan, Madelyn Wideman, Skyler Yasenchack, David Yancey, Sarah Moses, William Harper, Jessica Shadden, Austin Hughes, Madelyn Bou, Rosemary Hill, Justin Young, Brennyn Shelton, Taylor DeCelles, Payton Benoit, Hallie Reed, Zachary Brown, Camille Von Hoffmann, Jake Moultrie, Abbigale Ferrier, Jenna Powell, Madison Huff, Morgan Giesler, Lucille Abballe, Brittney Hoard, Emma Loftin, Caitlin Seeley, Layne Peterson, Chandler Smith and Margaret Shaw, all of Marietta; Carolyn Knapp, Jama Branham, Morayo Bhadmos, Lauren Parks, Cassidy Mason and Elizabeth Faucett, all of Powder Springs; and John Canon Brody Cantrell, John McLeod, Elizabeth Pridgeon, Kiana Copland, Anna Reeves McCutcheon and Joshua Orr, all of Smyrna.
- Hannah Lagod of Marietta was named to the President's list for the spring 2020 semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia - Sarah Pearson, Diamira Elder and Raylene Harborth, all of Marietta; and John Eaton of Smyrna.
- Holly Bartlett of Marietta was named to the President's list during the 2020 sprint semester at Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Florida.
- Luke Boynton of Marietta was named to the Dean's list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
- Jessica Peterson of Marietta was named to the spring 2020 Dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
- Valerie Light of Marietta and Alec Greco Agee of Smyrna were named to the spring 2020 Dean's list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware.
- The following students were named to the spring 2020 Dean's list at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina - Rett Russell of Acworth; Will Cantrell of the Cumberland area; Jack Milani of Kennesaw; Cameron Bloodworth, Hannah Morgan, Spencer Van Buskirk and Michael Wynne, all of Marietta; and Jacob Vannoy of Powder Springs.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Furman Univeristy in Greenville, South Carolina - Zachary Elmy and Lydia Stubbs, all of Acworth; William Burton of Kennesaw; and Noelle Best, Kirby Burgess, Mariah Butts, Alana Epstein, John Hardin, Margaret Hill, Matthew Lazzaro, Eliza Leiter, Christy Litz, Nina Markanda, Hannah Nodar, Abigail Packman, Natalie Tikhonovsky and Neal Yates, all of Marietta.
- The following students completed their master's programs this spring at the University of South Carolina Aiken in Aiken, South Carolina - Dinah Merritt and Patricia Parajon, both of Marietta, earned a Masters of Business Administration in Business Administration.
- Jenny Zamudio Pardo of Powder Springs graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University for the spring 2020 semester.
- High Point University in High Point, North Carolina announced that the following Marietta students were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2020 semester - Samuel Berman, Ean Daniel, Blake Jones, Remy Nicolas and Mikaela Seemann.
- The following students were named to the spring 2020 Dean's list at the University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences in Lexington, Kentucky - Alexandra Shaff and Mark Crane, both of Acworth; Abigail Pruitt of the Cumberland area; and Kathleen Kibler of Marietta.
- Caroline Bergwall of Marietta graduated from Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts on May 10.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the 2020 spring semester at The University of Alabama - Andrew Howard, Alexis Mitchell, Taylor Thompson, Erin Zenker, Nicole Hinson, Emily Hoffmann, Erin Ledbetter and Kelsey Walder, all of Acworth; A'Leeyah Ponder of Austell; Taylor Donnell, Hailey Young, Amari Chaffer, Parker Fleming and Claire Joyce, all of the Cumberland area; Megan Blank, Daniel Fobes, Evan Lewis, Reagan Morey, Deja Norwood, Austin Ravech, Anelise Curlee, Casey Kruger, Mary Edwards, Hannah Kunin, Seth Lundberg, Kes McGuire, Avery Ravech and Galen Richardson, all of Kennesaw; Jessie Rozzelle of Mableton; Samantha Harris, Leah Jackson, Connor McClain, David Saxe, Casey Schultz, Andrew Vickery, Brooklyn Williamson, John Connell, Meredith Franklin, Jack Friedman, Megan Gendron, Sean Gibbon, John Greenhaw, Carly Hochhauser, Adaya Jackson, Rachel Reap, Andrew Reynolds, Jordan Rooks, Barbara Whitesell, Zachary Alexander, Meredith Barney, Katherine Buzzard, Avery Cybul, Katherine Fadus, Carson Harran, Kaitlin Jones, Helen Hodgetts, Gabriel Hrib, Skylar Jordan, Jesse Lam, Avery Mellen, Grant Polinski, Connor Rable, Joshua Voss, Maxwell Brown, Grayson Byrd, Andrew Campbell, Lauren Conner, Sabrina Hoffner, Asher Lauder, Susannah Long, Gwen Nichols, Mackenzie Reaves, Caroline Sigman, Bryce Thompson, Ally Weinstein, Addison West, Brian Yapkowitz, Jack Young and Raven Young, all of Marietta; Leah Fritz, Devan Williams, Alexandria Forrester, Mckenzie Hainer, Eryn Render and Kennedy Zachery, all of Powder Springs; and Vannevar Charleson, William Robertson, Caitlin Hawk and Amber Ward, all of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the President's list for the 2020 spring semester at The University of Alabama - Brooke Hume, Kambria Simmons, Alice Tom, Zachary Williams, Kristen Jolley, McKayla Andersen, Jade Gooden, Erika Johnson and Alex Olvera, all of Acworth; Robert Dunning of Austell; Benjamin Weiss of the Cumberland area; Wesley Cochran, Teryl Crump, Emily Haynes, Margaret McCown, Madison Millsaps, Alice Stewart, Andrew Crain, Rebecca Gilbert, Alexandra Kirby, Ansley Granato, Shelby Holland, Ashley Tendick, Lindsey Dennis, Erika Garcia, Jared Krivo, William Marin, Mark Phillips, Ellen Skinner and Jessica Stephans, all of Kennesaw; Emily Barnes and Kristen Barnes, both of Mableton; Margaret Arnold, Sarah Beatty, Armaan Joseph, Riley O'Neill, Taylor Rhoads, Megan Richardson, Nile Simpson, Caroline Smith, Francis Villegas, Christie Walls, Myah Martin, Reed Campbell, Michaela Connolly, Madeline Dunaway, Caroline Game, Kathryn Hayes, Madelyn Hill, Matthew Hill, Om Hirurkar, Madison Kepano, Laura Mainzinger, Abbie Merker, Paige Sheridan, Parker Smith, Cassandra Stephan, Hannah Tant, Jake Tobias, Ryan York, Morgan Alexander, Ansley Carr, Jordan Cooper, Mason Doyle, Rebekah Dry, Noah Estroff, Meyer Flaherty, Matthew Goldstein, Gabrielle Malafronte, Madison McDaniel, Lauren Ordan, Denton Pfeuffer, Macy Radcliffe, Samuel Sawyer, Henry Alexander, Kendall Barrett, Halle Burns, Lauren Folsom, Emily Hill, Josie Hinrichs, Andrew Mayne, Morgan Meneide, Matthew Pappalardo, Lukas Phipps, Shawl Pryor, Emily Roach, Aidan Sherlock and Madison Voyda, all of Marietta; Jeniya Harris, Kennedie Morreale and Kaylee Reese, all of Powder Springs; and Ethan Danis, Spencer Charleson and Anna Morrow, all of Smyrna.
