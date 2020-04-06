- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 fall semester - Nana Aikins of Austell; Jonathan Lipman of Kennesaw; Suky Kuye of Mableton; and Rafael Montez of Powder Springs.
- Jack Wallace of Marietta was among the cast of "Legally Blonde The Musical" production at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina. The department of Theatre at the university performed the musical for two weeks at the end of February in the Wheelwright Auditorium on campus. Based on the Hollywood film, the story follows Elle, a sorority-girl-turned-Harvard-law-student in pursuit of winning back her ex-boyfriend, Warner. Eleven students were cast as main characters and more than 20 were a part of the female and male ensemble.
- Nova Southeastern University students Aundrea Hermann of Mableton and Mackenzie Schoolmaster of Smyrna were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
- Carl Shenk of Smyrna graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Madison, Wisconsin during the winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 15.
- Grace Nwakogo of Austell was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2019 term at the University of Maine in Orono, Maine.
- Bryce May of Acworth was accepted to the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
- Jack Walper of Acworth was accepted into Culver-Stockton College's incoming class for the fall 2020 semester.
- Daulton Wightman of Marietta was graduated during a Dec. 20 Commencement Ceremony at Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Science.
- The following Kennesaw State University students are interning this semester in the fast-paced environment of state government as part of the Georgia Legislative Internship Program - Debra Couey and Lesley Solis, both of Kennesaw; and Madeleine Moghimi and Rebecca Stachnik, both of Marietta. The students are serving full-time as interns to legislators, legislative committees or legislative staffers in and around the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Their wide range of roles includes responding to constituent phone calls and emails, attending legislative sessions and committee meetings, tracking specific pieces of legislation and providing research related to certain bills. Along the way, they are making connections and gaining experience for their career paths.
- Brianne Sidner of Marietta graduated from Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee.
- Jordan Stafford of Kennesaw was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee.
- Nmachukwu Egbokwu of Kennesaw was named to the Dean's list at Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, California for the fall 2019 semester.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri - Evan Dhillon of the Cumberland area; Giovanni Alfred and Morgan Mattke, both of Mableton; and Elizabeth Epperson, Campbell Eshleman, Anneliese Haas, Amy Hattori, Carter Oesterling, Jack Peterson and Rohan Ravirala, all of Marietta.
- Shiloh Smiles of Marietta was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at The Citadel.
- Allison A. Prahl of Kennesaw graduated from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh in December during the university's 55th Midyear Commencement.
- Mallori Nesbit of Acworth was offered the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for high-achieving freshman at Austin Peay State University for the fall 2020 semester.
