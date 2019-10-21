- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the 2019 summer term at The University of Alabama - Kambria Simmons of Acworth; Jacob Hathaway and Casey Kruger, both of Kennesaw; and Robert Boyd of Powder Springs.
- The following students were named to the President's list for the 2019 summer term at The University of Alabama - Andrew Crain of Kennesaw; Rae Grant of Marietta; and Aliceson Vaughn of Smyrna.
- Esther Kimani of Marietta was named to the Dean’s list at Ashland University for the summer 2019 semester.
- William Stowers of Kennesaw earned the spring 2019 Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University.
- The following students were named as incoming freshman to the University of Kentucky Olivia Gaalema of the Cumberland area; Karoline Ewing of Marietta; and Ansleigh Brown of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the President's list at Georgia State University during the Summer 2019 semester - Austin Arvesen, Ashton Husbands, Jasmine Atri, Kalil Garrett, Elliana Rasmussen, Makeda McNeal and Karen Maldonado, all of Acworth; Aerial Austin, Leslie Garcia, Brendalyn Bleetan, Hung Tran, Jeffrey Sams, Vanessa Morman, Miriam Barcenas, Austin Allen, Fernando Duran, Efua Afedzie, Chelsea Robinson, Morinda Dambrevil, Omolegho Ayewoh, Anahi Torres and Kristle Ogo, all of Austell; Parker Lyons, Wenyan Lian, Marche Beadles, Juliana Mueller and Shayla Riley, all of the Cumberland area; Katarina Flugstad, Dino Cajic, Brianne Martin, Daanann Agboga, Sherie Wint, Valeria Yacaman, Bailey Kolacinski, Aviva Gars, Brittany Naugle, Paule Joseph, Shariah Allah, Natalie Speciale, Ashton Packer, Sarah Mendes, Aleigh Davis, Laura Thornton, Matthew Fain, Joseph Petraska, Massawa Hagos, Breye'l Black, Natalia Dutra, Kaylee McClure, Dhruv Patel, Maha Hussain, Ye Lin So, Alvina Ahmed, Yeonu So, Justin Torres, Naa Barnor, Ruth Wint, Amira Walker, Jason Thomas, Kailei Faglier, Nancy Genis and Olivia King, all of Kennesaw; Jennifer Delgado, Kiana Conforti, Madeline Haskins, Marlen Maldonado, Temilola Akinyele, Boluwasefe Oyewole, Yana Stakulis, Sydney Montgomery, Branisha Wilson, Sharon Williams, Wendelle Ocampo, Jonathon Pass, Jennifer Macedo, Kadijisha Rogers, Alexander Irwin and Celeste Gonzalez, all of Mableton; Shakyla Cooper, Nermin Delic, Kasia Ellis, Mikala Austin, Tamia Gabriel, Heather Clift, Abraham Richmond, Aliyah Shah, Issa Frampton, Moriah Dandridge, Carissa Munive, Yingying Luo, Eleanor Jordan, Taryn Bertollini, Hannah Shlapak, Patricia Chambers, Andrew Miller, Eryn Callaway, Loyane Santis, Diego Aramburu, Nadia Hamrang, Dillan Kumar, James Huiner, Shenae Dawkins, Raquel Penalver Bartolome, Dilianny Lakitaya, Rachel Nix, Valmari Michael Marquez, Jordan Walterman, Jeremy Allen, Emerald Bentley, Lora Stoyanova, Bo Ruei Chen, Katherine Roney, Pamela Pastor Donoso, Amina Kadric, Davis Carbo, Jenny Lin, Jonathan Martinez, Katherine Crigler, Kariuki Gitau, Kerstyn Murray, Lauren Henson, Mabel Padilla, Paolino De Francesco, Steven Kent, Soorian Padmanabhan, Sarah Wardlaw, Tyler Poole, Karen Halim, Viktoriya Parr, Taylor Svete, Lacey Davis, Tracy Dang, Vanessa Edokpa, Binh Nguyen, Faisal Musa, Smit Patel, Scott Shelton, Chloe Ford, Ammar Iftikhar, Dhananjay Khazanchi, Samuel Yun, Samuel Yun, Amaya Rodriguez, Corey Green, Chloe Hutcheson, Gillian Stark, Dahlia Flowers, Rebecca Gallegos, Huaiwen Lou, Margaret Welch, Christian Williams, Jose Penalver Bartolome, Sagarika Devarayapuram Ramakrishnan, Autumn Bailey, Morgan Tomcho, Sneha Rajesh, Aja Cooke, Claire Button, Albin Kipese, Charles Moschella, Deborah Caleb, Helen Medlin, Krish Angra, Leslie Sheridan, Modesty Gaines, Nagaraj Bhagwat, Neha Vennapusa, Quincy Louis, Simran Zaveri and Kristen Farmer, all of Marietta; Aaron Via, Autumn Ramsey, Decoria Kimbrough, Kelly Ventura, Josephine Jean-Baptiste, Nicole Holt, Lateria Willis, Celenia Bidot, Alexandra Escribano, Demetric Thompson, Mikeia Pooler, Myrna Rios, Robert Hulsey and Jayla Blakemore, all of Powder Springs; and Areana Jackson, Jasmine Barnett, Garrett Cash, Adam Lane, Edgar Cabrera, Hanna Park, Maritza Soto, Quinn Gordon, Suha Darbo, Nayeli Vargas, Aja Battle, La-Keisha Williams, Vanesa Dominguez, Jacob Wilson, Samuel Core, Rebekah Byars, Ryan Duncan, Talaina Wright, Rania Skef, Tyler Dean and Zaarah Ukechir, all of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the Summer 2019 Dean's list at Georgia State University - Iyliyya Jackson, Beverly Massey, Dylan Roache, Brianna Brevet, Eric Olvera, Corey Davis, Nicholas West, Patrick Butler, Taylor Jacobs and Kyra Lawrence, all of Acworth; Alexis Hadesty, Rhayne Russell, Elizabeth Bockley, Margarita Angel, Phillip Jones, Romeo Onanga, Eric Jackson and Caris Hinton, all of the Cumberland area; Jennifer Rodriguez, Oluwatosin Adewunmi, Gabriell Brown, LaJayla Parker, Amanda Nicholas, Elijah Afedzie, Vikash Dholakia, Gabriela Howard, Cherechi Amalaha, Elizabeth Akindele, Onyinye Okeke, Paul Lewis, Ayesha Bullock, Ashley Spriggs, Christina Ebakhaye, Jazmine Yaya, Collin Leary, Emmanuel Anzele and Olajumoke Luwoye, all of Austell; Karen Leon, Rebecca Fox, Berron Brown, Jasmine Gatewood, Alyssa Asis, Janelle Brown, Dajah Sias, Il Kim, Ashley Walker, Devin O'keefe, Gulzeb Khan, Kiara LaGuerre-Latney, Kierra McIntyre, Kelly Pereira, Karen Genis, Jacob Davis, Obinna Nnaduruaku, Abigail Sullivan, Jelysa Edwards, Cabell Alexander, Aidan Harden, Chelsey Kelly, Megan Carlson, Maha Karim, Rahja Francis, Brayden Perry and Jasmine Jones, all of Kennesaw; Kayla Clark, Carmen Moran, Jaelyn Cheeks, Julian Santana, Cameryn Rogers, Wei Kwok, Dallas Charles, Alexandra Franco, Karina Simmons, Jalisa Carter, Kindall Wright, David Nwakaeze, Matthew Oliver, Patrick Rogers, Taylor Williams, Ayodele Duroshola, Danielle Shumpert and Valentina Stetsenko, all of Mableton; Destiny Akinwande, Taylor Hughes, Morgan McNair, Tiera Fambro, Hannah McDowell, Elnaz Bahramyan, John Clinton, Crystal Santana, Leslie Juarez, Isaias Calderon, Gilad Moyal, Stephanie Toussaint, Tyler Harville, Veronica Gorenshteyn, Joseph Philip, Kyra Williamson, Aja Pack, Mi Kim, Shannon Goss, Breno Bastos, Diya Doumbia, Toluwaleye Ogunkanmi, Yoseiris Nunez, Rashaad Witcher, Maria Moura, Anyineth Leal, Parsa Sarirafraz, Alexandra Yepes, Tessa Chung, Ivona Relja, Courtney Cohen, Tsuraya Iswanto, Tamaya Turner, Whitney Baker, William McIlwain, Beautiful Clemons, Lubna Hirani, Lizbeth Reyes, Marc Destine, Mary Weiss, Negar Shariat, Adam Smith, Alexus Williams, Catherine Karanja, Chelsie Okpodu, Chrystina-Sammantha Ricks-Gray, Eric Adomah, Inaara Badruddin, Jeena Patel, Kendall Webb, Lamine Camara, Nayel Padilla, Rannah Ansari, Shaquille Kokumo, Kayzha Nathan, Rachel Mock, Nakia Gaston-Garbitt, Josh Merrigan, Nicole Williams, Brelyn Parker, Timothy Griffin, NiaRae Allen, Jacqueline Rodriguez, Gisselle Garcia Herrera, Thompson Huynh, Angle Onyori, Yadira Alonzo, Kamielle McKinley, Danae Roache, Emory Woods, Gyeongeun Baeg, Katelyn Nelson, Michelle Lora, Shavon Gambrell, Yeimi Hernandez, James Vuu, Alyssa Wright, Lea Mobers, Jacob Liu, Laiba Khan, Elizabeth Lopez-perez, Maria Garcia, Alexandre Chatillon, Alexandre Chatillon, Dagny Holcomb, Sabrina Hoffner, Kourtney Sherrod, Myriam Bokanya, Rayan Serhal, Arden Jenson, Madison Kepano, Malik McAdams, Nicolas Carpio, Shelby Edema, Siri Nanduri, William Spell, Yannick Tumukunde and Zeba Panjwani, all of Marietta; Alaia Mason, Jessica Omorogbe, Nicole Swofford, Derek Howell, Elizabeth Amosu, Eric Chemwor, Justice Bundy, Diamond Qualls, Annelise Udoye, Sydney Henderson, Favour Owolabi, Amani Ashley, Jasaun Davie, Carmen Restrepo, Daniella Petrone, Mikayla Oberlton, Gurshandeep Grewal, Kaitlyn Lupori, Mary Storer, Brittany Powell, Kevin Hamilton, Karina Trevino and Savannah Gadsden, all of Powder Springs; and Tasheena Wynne, Morgan Killeen, Alondra Mendoza, Duncan Boyer, Zankhana Patel, Harlan Kyle, Laura Behne, Marcos Gamboa, Katie Marshall, Dinah Johnson, Carter Chanaberry, Charles Waiters, Caitland Wallace and Jada Scott, all of Smyrna.
