- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville - Allison Heckler, Eva Sheehan, Zachary Ziegler, Payton Thompson, Keara Guevara, Hannah Conti and Ana Matthews, all of Acworth; Nicole Cohen and Jonathan O'Brien, both of the Cumberland area; Sarah Beth Martin, Janie Daniel, Sarah Braun, Brodie Demarco, Christopher Finazzo, Claudia Mitchell, Devin Bays, Camille Renz, Eric Boyd, Grace Carlson, Morgan Mclean, Alyson Mooney, Catherine Adams, Katherine Cunningham, Anna Kennedy, Andrew Swade and Abigail Austin, all of Kennesaw; Erin Malone of Mableton; Joseph Wasko, Coleman Wellstead, Margaret Huss, Jessica Easum, Mary Barrington, Abbey Cook, Savannah Bland, Courtney Gottemaker, McKenzie Minard, Patrick Cahill, Christopher Rolick, Kendall Ward, Caroline Gibson, Maryelle Jordan Faver, Shelby Martin, Dominic Miller-Batson, John Forestner, Meigan Hudson,Hoy, Sydney Marks, Blaire Arndt, Maxwell Pavlik, Olivia Eck, Lily Jordan, Amber Johnson, Jordan Prinsen, Ian Winkelvoss, Brooklyn Busman, Lainie Cox, Andrew Hansen, Lucas Czerwonka, Isabella Silva, Collin Kosior, Staci Levine, James Bloodworth, Samuel Skillin, Avery Kerstine, Abbie Frankel, Molly Morrison, Julia Devane, Jaclyn Mollica, Lily Movagharnia, Jackson Fehl, Sophia Gonzalez, Michael Pisacreta, Rebecca Recinos, DanSarah Martin, Khyla Guishard, David Bouse, Shannon Murray, Harper Vick,iel Frankel, Jaclyn Bennett, Kathryn Backus, Madeline Ross, Dawson Arnold, Joseph Bucciarelli, Shira Duke, Tina Sigari, Christina Page, Anagha Ramakrishnan, Jacob Hester, Stephanie Frye, Ashley Johnson, Zach Parsons, Camilla McMahan, Christina Agramonte, Turner Gibson, Hanna Raus, Cassidy Weston, Aaron Hill, Peter Cook, Gilbert Hastings, Haley Baxter, Greer Flint, Zeina Khalife, Mason Shaw, Susie Mcnulty, Amelia Ritch, Danielle Mathis, Timothy Pohlkamp, Gabriela Privitera, Haley Harvey, Hannah Ross, Mary Schiltz, Jack Grimes, Marissa Marcolina, Jennifer Crider and Benjamin Patterson, all of Marietta; Deanna Gilbert, William Goostree, Christopher Anderson, Sydney Eller, Julianna Fields, Jacob Lockwood, Tracy Stubbs, Holly Baker, Claire Russell, Madelyn Hill and Victoria Palazzo, all of Powder Springs; and Cara Panosian and Jade Starosta, both of Smyrna.
- Deborah Santa of Marietta, a graduate student studying applied linguistics at Georgia State University, was selected as an alternate for the Fulbright Student Fellowship-English Teaching Assistant Award. The Fulbright Student Fellowship provides students with the opportunity to live and work abroad.
- The following students graduated from Georgia College in Milledgeville for spring 2020 - Aubrey Boswell, Allison Heckler and Caroline Jones, all of Acworth; Tessa Allen and Nicole Cohen, all of the Cumberland area; Autumn Payne, Sarah Braun, Janie Daniel, Brodie Demarco, Margaret Huss, Tate Pointer and Henry Vonruden, all of Kennesaw; Andrew Blankenbecler, Cooper Casale, Linda Gay, Julie Heriot, David Reinhart, Aruna Sadasivan, Benjamin Albizzatti, Joshua Astarita, Mary Barrington, Alexandria Brown, Patrick Cahill, Cassidy Carlson, Garrick DeBowles, Jacob Dotter, Cooper Driskell, Isabelle Genut, Carson Gregory, Christopher Hooper, Caroline Johnson, Kendall Johnson, Katharine Kiseljack, Monica Klinkmueller, Staci Levine, Elizabeth McAlpine, Brittany Medlin, McKenzie Minard, Jack Morgan, Christopher Perry, Christina Saraiva, Anna Schendl, Sara Spain, Benjamin Stokes, Sarah Vaclavik, Joseph Wasko, Rachel Wellman and Lauren Woodman, all of Marietta; Haley Cobb, Christopher Anderson, Sydney Eller, Haley Johnson, Hannah Kriner and Andrea Strubberg, all of Powder Springs; and Emily Devereaux, Autumn Martin, Matthew Mounts, Elizabeth Mundy and Hayley Sims, all of Smyrna.
- Jordan Booker and Shelbie Clawson, both of Powder Springs, graduated from Andrew College in Cuthbert on May 16. Booker and Clawson were also named to the 2020 spring Dean's list.
- The Honors college at Georgia State University named Veda Balaji and Margaret Welch, both of Marietta, as new ambassadors for the 2020-2021 academic year. Honors College Amabassadors represent a diverse and dedicated group of outstanding honors students and are active in recruitment, alumni and campus events.
- Thais Council of Smyrna received the Social Foundations Doctoral Award for Scholarly Achievement from Georgia State University's College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is given in recognition of exceptional scholarly accomplishment through original publication by doctoral students in the social foundations doctoral program.
- Amanda Lynch of Smyrna received the Outstanding Tier I Educational Leadership Student Award from Georgia State University's College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is given to a student in the educational leadership program who has had an outstanding clinical experience related to K-12 leadership.
- Corbett Mendelson of Kennesaw received the Outstanding Health and Physical Education Graduate Student Award from Georgia State University's College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is given in recognition of academic excellence and participation in the health and physical education graduate degree program.
- Edward Beaver of Marietta received the Outstanding Health and Physical Education Undergraduate Student Award from Georgia State University's College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is given in recognition of academic excellence and participation in the health and physical education undergraduate degree program.
- Rebecca Eswine of Kennesaw received the Marie C. Keel Award from Georgia State University's College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is given in honor of the late Dr. Marie C. Keel, associate professor in the former Department of Educational Psychology and Special Education, and presented to an individual for excellence in supervision or mentoring of a student in a field placement or internship experience.
- Ryan Armstrong of the Cumberland area received the Outstanding Student Award in World Languages Education from Georgia State University's College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is given to an outstanding student in the world language teacher graduate certification program based on academic achievement, teaching expertise, community service and a commitment to excellence.
