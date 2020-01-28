- Alexandra Shaff of Acworth, Christopher Metts of Marietta and Madison Sutherland of Smyrna were named to the College of Arts and Sciences Dean's list at the University of Kentucky for the fall 2019 term.
- Briana Keegan of Smyrna, a student at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, studied abroad and attended CIEE: Charles University-Communications, New Media and Journalism in the Czech Republic in the fall of 2019.
- The following Piedmont College athletes were named to the Director of Athletics Honor Roll for the fall semester - Robert Graham and Zack Schramm, both of Acworth; Benjamin Hanfland of the Cumberland area; Leah Higginbotham, Duke Wodetzki, Samuel Anthony, Jacob Balot, Orry Clements-Owens and Logan Cranford, all of Marietta; and Rachel Irby and Chase Morris, both of Powder Springs.
- Matthew Martratt of Marietta participated in Sesquehanna University's stadium band during the fall. The Susquehanna stadium band played at all home football games, the homecoming parade and pep rally, and at special events.
- Donovan Sewell of Mableton was one of several Elmira College students participating in the Elmira College Term II Student Art Show, displayed in the George Waters Art Gallery. Each winter, the Annual Term II Student Art Show features student works created in studio classes during Term I and Term II, and includes sculpture, ceramics, painting, drawing, watercolor, photography and digital arts.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2019 semester - Andrew Protiva and Brianna Zimmerman, both of the Cumberland area; and Megan Anderson and Olivia Popovich, both of Marietta.
- Junmoke James of Marietta was named to the Dean's list at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania for the fall 2019 semester.
- The following Mercer University students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2019 semester - Porche' Bynes, MacKenzie Carroll, Molly McCreath, Denise Neal, Bailey Stanley and Tobi Woghiren, all of Acworth; Elizabeth Hall, Tiffani Lewis and Valita Terry, all of Austell; Geomar Ngwang of the Cumberland area; Jorge Arce-Larreta, Natalie Blaize, Matthew Bowling, Elizabeth Campbell, Maria Carbaugh, Hannah Curtis, Joshua Dupaty, Gabriela Forero-Cabrera, John Iorillo, Sarah Kent, Katherine Marakovits, Ryan Mcguire, Zenia Meghani, Kenneth Montross, Andrew Reisig and Pace Stephenson, all of Kennesaw; Taylor Cole and Agli Nanaj, both of Mableton; Robert Beaullieu, Melissa Brignoni, Audrey Brown, Julia Chaisit, Samantha Cowell, Taylor Dennis, Tessola Duncan, Charlotte Dungan, Caroline Durden, Lily Dwyer, Leesly Fraire, Katherine Freel, Rebecca Gilcin, Yasmeen Hill, Michael Hurst, Jackson Kelley, Shirley Kumar, Lucretia Leigh, William Leonard, Abbott Llewellyn, Evan May, Faith McColl, Annabelle Miller, Jonathan Mittleider, Jada Moss, Somtochukwu Obiegbu, Olutunde Osofisan, Carolyn Tackwood-Tiller, Aidan Taylor, Alissa Tipton, Tawni Winns, Abigail Wood and Jonathan Wood, all of Marietta; Diamonique Bernard, Cynthia Emesibe-Moore, Kameryn Hinton, Jordan Jackson, Avery Lario, Brenna McNulty, Tayla Scott, Sophia Smothers and Amalachukwu Ukegbu, all of Powder Springs; and Jordan Barnett, Seema Jindia, Annie Lam, Timothy McLemore and Christina Nicks, all of Smyrna.
- The following Mercer University students were named to the President's list for the fall 2019 semester - Kaylie Cofield, Danielle Hawk, Victoria Murphy, Ashley Penalbert and Harrison Verhine, all of Acworth; Sarah Harris and Joshua Smith, both of Austell; Kimberly Curl of the Cumberland area; Omotinuolawa Aina, Keely Beltran, Darian Bishop, Cole Leggett, Abigail Moss and Zachary Mullinax, all of Kennesaw; William Baglivio, Emily Bartlett, Gabriel Bryant, Joshua Carver, Matthew Dirksen, Mariah Durkee, Naomi Fan, Elisa Farrell, Iran Hernandez Imbert, Cathy Hu, Ava Johnson, Lauren Kogan, Brianna Levin, Grace Maloney, Lilian Morin, Claudia Rodriguez Castro, Marylou Sutherland, Sarah Tuttle, Miriam Weiss and Bridget Wortkotter, all of Marietta; Tracy Snider and Shermaine Williams, both of Powder Springs; and Aryelle Richards of Smyrna.
- The following Coastal Carolina University students were named to the President's list for the fall 2019 semester - William Dillon and Jack Wallace, both of Marietta; and Eliecer Fernandez of Smyrna.
- The following Coastal Carolina University students were named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester - Sarah McDowell and Grace Richa, both of Kennesaw; and Harveste Cobb, Mackenzie Gibbs, Jarrett Guest, Nickolas Haddad and Bradley Riopelle, all of Marietta.
- Allison Riley Aycock of Marietta graduated from Baylor University during fall commencement exercises Dec. 21 in the Ferrell Center on the Baylor campus in Waco, Texas.
- The following Lincoln Memorial University students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2019 semester - Justice Smith of Acworth, Jake Tuchmann of Kennesaw and Chad Walters of Marietta.
- Kameron Hickey of the Cumberland area was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at SUNY Oneonta.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina for the fall 2019 semester - Victoria Murphy of Acworth; Travis Chance and Sara Pepper, both of Kennesaw; and Julia Buther, Ian Coulter and Nicholas Phillips, all of Marietta.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Clemson University for the fall 2019 semester - Sean M. Roth of Acworth; Molly Fay Langella, Chintan Dilipkumar Patel and Railey L. Quattlebaum, all of the Cumberland area; Mary-Katherine G. Watt of Kennesaw; Joseph Robert Matherne of Mableton; and Maryellis Kathryn Bizot, Gordon D. Bradwell, Spencer Winslow Davis, William Pierce Gallo, Ian Donald Hacek, Emma Kipp Holt, Ross P. Holt, Tanner D. Huyck, Andrew Kimball Landefeld, Leslie A. Martin, Alexander L. Mayfield, Jackson Rae Moehler, Jamison Patrick Muzzey, David Mark O'Haren Jr., Vivian Grace Pritts, Joseph B. Pugmire, Audrey Virginia Ramey, Charles Milton Shapiro and Abbey June Hua Woods, all of Marietta.
- The following students were named to the President's list at Clemson University for the fall 2019 semester - Trinity Roseann Pominville and Haley Ashlyn Swank, both of Acworth; Hannah Noelle Ray, Carson Stephen Colenbaugh, Andrew H. Gasparini, Sarah Anne Sutley and Nathan Alexander West, all of Kennesaw; Maria Eugenia Demarco, Jacob Andrew Deneen, Megan Elizabeth Ellingwood, Madeleine Kathryn Franchi, Meredith B. Franchi, Madeleine Claire Franovich, Nathan Maxwell Hardy, Heather L. Hufnagel, Jeremy Lutz, Chloe Collier O'Brien, John Robert Perry, Katherine Grace Perry, Blake Everett Shafer and Kaitlin Chenjun Strong, all of Marietta; Nadia Marie Wall of Powder Springs; and Lauren Theresa Robinson and Nadia Marie Salameh, both of Smyrna.
