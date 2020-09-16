- The University of Alabama awarded the following students with degrees during its summer commencement on July 31 to Aug. 2 - Austin Ravech of Kennesaw; Nichole Cheatum, Hannah Eby, James Fadus, Britney Foster, Jasmynn Jones, William Lawson, Jackson Lee, Elizabeth Mayer, Francis Villegas and Sarah Weinberger, all of Marietta; and Traci Hurley of Smyrna.
Don't Miss These Stories
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
State/Regional
Search MDJ Archives
Today's Weather
Wind: E @ 9mph
Precip: 96% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2.8 mi
Wind: E @ 9mph
Precip: 78% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: E @ 10mph
Precip: 81% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: E @ 12mph
Precip: 57% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: E @ 13mph
Precip: 61% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 13mph
Precip: 88% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 13mph
Precip: 97% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
Wind: ENE @ 14mph
Precip: 96% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ENE @ 13mph
Precip: 97% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ENE @ 14mph
Precip: 96% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ENE @ 14mph
Precip: 98% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 15mph
Precip: 100% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.8 mi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.