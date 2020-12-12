♦ Jonathan Williams of Mableton graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences at the December 2020 virtual commencement ceremony on Dec. 4.
♦ Rorah Ndungu of Kennesaw was recently named a Class of 2024 Presidential Scholar at the Honors College at Georgia State University. Ndungu, an honors student majoring in Neuroscience, is just one of seven top scholars selected each year.
♦ The following students were named to the Dean’s list for fall 2020 at Belmont University — Elias Thomas and Morgan Wood, both of Acworth; Hannah Crenshaw, Madison Crenshaw and Marie Hudgins, all of the Cumberland area; Marie-Claire Quartemont and Kathleen Tanner, both of Kennesaw; Luke Huff, Zachary Shaffer, Jackson Bolgla, Meagan Allen, Michael Scott, Bria McCollum, Emily Moosbrugger, Evelyn Hunnel, Patrick Ring and Pria Sharma, all of Marietta; Meredith Empie, Paris Berrian and Lenzy Daughtry, all of Powder Springs; and Gabriela Johnson and Max Linkon, both of Smyrna.
♦ Haley Marie Palmer of Marietta, a unior communications/pubilc relations major, was among the 89 students inducted this semester into Mississippi State University’s chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10% of seniors and graduate students and 7.5% of juniors.
♦ University of North Georgia student Coolta Eason of Acworth competed in the 2020 Mid-Atlantic Regional Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl Competition, which was conducted virtually from Nov. 6-7 via Zoom with the university acting as the host school. About 120 college students from 15 different schools competed. More than 80 judges volunteered to monitor the contest’s six rounds of ethical discussion.
♦ Julia Sanchez of Powder Springs was named to the Dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana.
♦ Charles Cameron Boyd of Mableton graduated during a special ceremony on Nov. 21 on the College Green at Huntingdon College in Mongtomery, Alabama.
- Brynn Arden McGlamery of Powder Springs was named to the Dean's list of Honor for the fall 2020 Day Program at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama.
- Megan Nicole Ventry of Acworth, Shota Suzuki of Kennesaw, Joseph Taylor Chestnutt of Marietta and Jacob Daniel Pitts of Smyrna were all named to the Dean's list of High Honors for fall 2020 at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama.
