- The following students graduated from Valdosta State University for the spring 2019 - Joshua Adams, Nancy Burton, Sean Mitchell, Ruth-Ann Shackleford and Roxanne Stewart, all of Acworth; Felecia Dawson and Deanna Phillips, both of the Cumberland area; Andrew Burgess-Wise, Jeslin Harrigan, Paige Lindsley, Delaney Mueller, Kathleen Nelson, Victoria Sandefur, John Willard and Jennifer Zuniga, all of Kennesaw; Paula Axford, Nina Bald, Ashley Cox, Jocelyn Diaz, Mimsy Dorsey, Ameboe Emlor, Xavier Foye, Elizabeth Gunter, Christy Hackney, Taylor Hartenbach, Lauren Phillips, Megan Phillips, Rebecca Raines Dallavalle, Briana Sapp and Helen Wingate, all of Marietta; Heather Lodge and Audrey Mbah, both of Powder Springs; and Kaila Caudill, Kristin Gwin and Maggie Thomas, all of Smyrna.
- Julia Abney of Marietta graduated from Bethel University's spring Commencement held on May 4 in the Rosemary and Harry Crisp II Arena in McKenzie.
- Caroline Plott of Atlanta graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in the spring.
- Shannon Kelly of Marietta has been named to the Dean's list at Le Moyne College for the spring 2019 semester.
- Mukul Anand Singh of Kennesaw graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in December 2018.
- Georgia State University student Aviva Gars of Kennesaw was named a 2019 Brains & Behavior Summer Scholar. Gars is a Neuroscience major in the College of Arts & Sciences. The B&B Summer Scholars Program provides summer fellowships to selected Georgia State undergraduates to support their research efforts in faculty laboratories. The program is sponsored by the Georgia State University Neuroscience Institute in partnership with the Initiative for Maximizing Student Development in the university's College of Arts and Sciences.
- The following Acworth students graduated from Kennesaw State University during the spring 2019 commencement ceremonies in May - Kristian Adams, Isaiah Akinkunmi, Samantha Alderman, Antonio Allen, Michael Alliston, Uchenna Amajor, Reyhan Bailey, Victoria Banks, Weston Barton, Courtney Bell, Brett Benton, David Berner, Samuel Boeger, Tyler Boylan, Tanya Browning, Jeff Buda, Whitney Cameron, Rachel Camp, Rachel Cannella, Latausha Carter, Alexandra Carver, Lawrence Cates, Mitchell Chapman, Lindsay Chung, Katie Clayton, David Cole, Joseph Connaughton, Jacob Cordell, Logan Cornelison, Faith Cowley, Kyriea Crudup, Randi Daniel, Ashtah Das, Millena Dasilva, Michael Deleo, David Delgado, Courtney Dickinson, Jason Djubasak, Kenan Dulic, Matthew Eddy, Nicolette Eder, Ashley Eller, Alexis Erebia, Nadya Fitsum, Ashleigh Freeman, Sara Gantt, Matthew Geiger, Robert Gnann, Jesslyn Gonzalez, Mercedes Gray, Logan Green, Bryan Groves, Olivia Guajardo, Ramy Hanna, Tucker Hendricks, Justin Hilton, Sarah Holcomb, Emily Holguin, Dyesha Holmes, Alexandra King, William King, Sydney Kirkpatrick, Doyko Kouzmanov, John Lammert, Miranda Lazdans, Casey Lewis, Brian Liford, Justine Lookenott, Erin Lutz, Courtney Madison, Tristyn Magee, Taylor Maloney, Sabrina Marcelin, William Martin Jr., Isabelle Martinez, Blaize McGrath, Martie McLean, Sam McSweeney, Sean Medved, Cheryl Miller, Alexandrea Minick, Marissa Moore, John Muhammad, Katlynn Reach, Morgan Namirr, Kayla Nobinger, Kiersten Oleary, Joshua Oleksiak, Ramsey Padilla, Austin Pederson, Karen Ponce Gutierrez, Mario Ramirez, Lawrence Rante, Larry Ray, Elijah Reed, Carol Roddenberry, Tara Rose, Cheryl Sacristan, Vedangi Savaliya, Brooke Sellers, Raquelle Shanette, Sanora Sims, Chris Skowron, Rachel Skowron, Emmanuel Slaughter, Cory Smith, Sarah Southern, Darral Tate, James Trinh, Madison Truckner, Leah Tumlin, Taylor Turnbill, Brooklyn Unitas, Adam Waller, Michael Webb, Matthew Welsh, Timothy Wills, Tessa Winbigler, Roderick Woghiren and Alyssa Woodall.
- The following Austell students graduated from Kennesaw State University during the spring 2019 commencement ceremonies in May - Nicolas Chambers, Renzo Cordova, Darlene Echols, Isaac Efik, Danielle Engle, Andrew English, Robert Mays, Todd Mims, Thien Pham, Jorge Saldana, Handsome Whitaker and Jasmine Winston.
- The following Cumberland students graduated from Kennesaw State University during the spring 2019 commencement ceremonies in May - Amber Arnold, Nicole Baldasaro, Adric Coker, Cornelia Gorman, Andrew Gottlieb, Jaquelyn Jackson, Kaesa Jordet, William Nichols, Leigh Orol, Jade Robinson and Dionneiah Soto.
- The following Kennesaw students graduated from Kennesaw State University during the spring 2019 commencement ceremonies in May - Tolulope Adekunle, Michaela Alesi, Edmond Arakel Haritunian, Hilary Armstrong, Brielle Bahr, Laura Baldwin, Genesis Barberan, Rachel Barlow, Rebecca Beckett, Amber Belanger, Andrew Bell, Brandy Bell, Matthew Bell, Chantel Benjamin, Nicholas Bennett, Sarah Bialecki, Madison Bobbitt, Madison Bodenhamer, Maylin Bollefer, Natalie Borden, Jade Borduin, Eric Borstelmann, Marina Boules, Abigail Brown, Joshua Brownsworth, Blake Bryant, Melvin Bryant, Payton Butler, Raushanah Butler, Lucas Carmean, Dylan Carter, Jonathan Chaney, Charlotte Charrayre, Brenda Cisneros, Lauren Clark, Jillian Clarke, Douglas Cline, Lauren Collini, Christopher Corriere, Kristen Coutinho, Nathanael Curtis, Karim Daoudi, Aria Davis, Natasha Davis, Amanda De Souza, Lucas de Torres Curth, Samuel Dobbins, Maria Eckart, Victoria Edwards, Bradley Engwer, Oluwatobi Fabunmi, Jason Fazio, Michael Fink, Kathryn Fischer, Phillip Franklin, John Furrh, Jaimeson Gamble, Kumba Gaye, Joshua Gaze, Alix George, Michael Gibson, Simone Gipson, Rebecca Good, Caroline Graham, Frederic Graham, Adrianna Grant, Lauren Greene, Landis Guy, William Haggerty, Rania Hamadeh, William Hancock, Justin Hart, Sydney Hembree, Robert Herrington, Alexandra Hogg, Christianne Hoggs, Dan Homisak, Tyler Horne, Ryan Horzepa, Kristina Howard, Rachael Howard, Azjon Hughes, Morgan Hutcheson, Darrin Hypsher, John Idamkue, Rebekah Isack, Heather Ivey, Eran Jackson, Laquita Jamar, Brittney James, Kosta Jankovic, Victoria Jarrell, Cydney Jones, Melissa Jones, Shannon Jones, Shea Jones, Mia Jordan, Ji Hun Jung, Kara Keosoukanh, Louise Korak, Rastko Kos, Joseph Krawczuk, Caleb Krohn, Jessica Kronauge, Zachary Kruchten, Jeffrey Kurtz, Nathan Kurz, David Ladnak, Adriane Lane, Oscar Lares, Linh Le, Erica Len, Laura Lewis, Logan Lewis, Trenton Lindbom, Krista Linehan, Samantha Lockamy, Nikole Lomeli, Linzi London, Ashley Longenecker, Brandon Lopez, Carrie Lowery, Melanie Lozovaya, Kirstin Lyter, Christen Maddan, Daniel Madore, Hannah Manross, Kendra Marshall, Abmarie Martinez, Keith Masters, Gregory Matthews, Danielle McClarty, Ashlee McConnell, Jakyra McKinney, Steven McMeekin, Matthew Metcalfe, Kirsten Miles, Madison Miller, Kenan Mitchell, Justin Moon, Dustin Morrow, Samantha Moser, Cha'kara Murray, Halle Newman, Christopher Nichols, Mary Ogbeh, Anthony Ojwang, Akelachi Okparanta, Oluwadamilola Omole, Mofoluwaso Onitiri, Oluwatomiwa Orekoya, Jennifer Orlando, Ifeoluwani Oyeleye, Ericka Palmer, Drashtee Parmar, Krupa Patel, Naineshkumar Patel, Savannah Patrick, Kaylee Pettit, Richard Pickering, Andrea Pinardi, Alexandra Postell, Jessica Powell, Devin Pruett, Morgan Raines, Uzair Rana, Elizabeth Raps, Sarah Reagan, Alexandra Reed, George Reid, Michael Reynolds, Belle-Marie Reynoso, Kelly Riedesel, Adam Rife, Chase Robertson, Brandon Robinson, Tabitha Robinson, Jessica Roda, Alida Rodriguez, Pedro Rodriguez, Michal Rubacha, Kathryn Runyon, Masude Sayedzada, Nicholas Sbravati, Sarah Schmitt, Amelia Seay, Zareen Seemab, Robert Sellers, Brian Seo, Jennifer Sharpe, Sierra Shipley, Michael Short, William Shu, Eric Shults, Jordan Sloan, Amelia Snyder, Kimberly Soulis, Austin Stephens, Lorenzo Stewart, Chantel Strahorn, Cynthia Sun, Sydnee Sun, Gerald Tan, Ivan Tarin, Anas Tellat, Katherine Thornburgh, Natalie Tilson, Stacy Townsel, Esther Tshimanga, Leah Turner-Suggs, Nnenna Uduh, Lori Uhler, Mary Ulshafer, Deanna Valdez, Mikael Volaric, Haley Vonck, Zachary Wagoner, Erica Waleski, Jessica Waleski, Sarah Walker, Thassanee Wells, Erica Welsh, Olivia White, Patrick White, Lindsey Whitlow, Breonne Williams, Alexys Wilson, Tyler Wilson, Kayla Winbigler, Erin Woodman, Ashley Woods, Michael Woods, Morgan Woods, Matthew Worley, Gilbert Worthy, Kayla Yashur, Abdullah Zaher and Kimberly Zapata.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.