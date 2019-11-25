- Idalis Dixon of Mableton was among more than 660 students who earned named scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall. Dixon, a graduate of South Cobb High School majoring in psychology and industrial and organizational psychology, earned the Emma Louise Gerhard Scholarship.
- On Oct. 27, Piedmont College`s Department of Residential Living hosted the fifth annual Trunk-Or-Treat event. The following Cobb County students participated in the event - Samantha Roembke of Acworth; and Rachel Irby and Ann Wallace, both of Powder Springs. With this year's theme being "Adventures in Candyland," various student groups and clubs across campus dressed up and decorated booths throughout the Swanson Center. This year's Trunk-Or-Treat saw tremendous growth with over 30 booths participating.
- Alex Kuo of Smyrna was named to the Dean's list for the spring semester of the 2018-2019 academic year at University of Wisconsin-Madison.
- Colleen Conti of Powder Springs was named to the spring 2019 Dean's list at Mississippi College.
- The University of North Georgia Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation honored women for their entrepreneurship efforts on Oct. 22. Jenna Libman of Marietta took home the UNG Student Woman Entrepreneur of the Year honor. She received her award at the Women Entrepreneur Panel held on UNG's Dahlonega Campus as part of Women Entrepreneurship Week.
- The following students were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines - Megan Skaggs of Kennesaw was initiated at University of Florida and Lauren Evans of Smyrna was initiated at The Ohio State University.
