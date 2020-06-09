- Kiyana Fields of Marietta received the Outstanding M.A.T. Student Award in Science Education from Georgia State University's College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is given to an outstanding student in the science education master of arts in teaching program based on academic achievement, teaching expertise, community service and a commitment to excellence.
- Paul Miller of the Cumberland area received the Outstanding Ph.D. in Teaching and Teacher Education Award from Georgia State University's College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is given to an outstanding student in the teaching and learning doctoral program based on academic achievement, teaching expertise, community service and a commitment to excellence.
- Charles Cameron Boyd of Mableton graduated from the traditional day program at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama.
- Ralph Williams of Kennesaw received a Master of Business Administration degree from Ashland University following spring semester classes.
- Edwin Ford of Powder Springs was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Kentucky.
- Grant Bagwell of Marietta recently earned the Global Seal of Biliteracy for Functional Fluency certification after successfully completing an online assessment at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. The Global Seal of Biliteracy is an international credential that conveys proficiency with language skills in two or more languages. It enables educators across the world to quickly validate a student's language skills to provide appropriate placement in a language program, award college credit and help enhance scholarship opportunities. The seal allows employers to verify students' language skills and be confident that they possess valuable soft skills linked to language learners. In a globally interconnected marketplace, language credentials may result in pay differentials and increased employment opportunities.
- Brandon Spencer of Marietta was named to the spring 2020 President's list at Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, Florida.
- Gary Mills of Mariettawas named to the spring 2020 Dean's list at Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, Florida.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee for the spring 2020 semester - Udo Ulasi of Acworth and Todd Bryan of Marietta.
- The following students graduated at the conclusion of the spring semester at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee - Todd Bryant and Tatjana Relja, both of Marietta.
- Clementina Aiyudu of Marietta was among the 229 graduates from Northeast Ohio Medical University during the university's graduation celebration on May 2.
- Courtney Sheffield of Powder Springs was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Sheffield was initiated at Jacksonville State University.
- Alexander Reese of Marietta graduated from Trine University at the end of the spring 2020 semester.
- The following students recently graduated from Berry College - Chimara Good, Jacob Hills, Amber Little, Ragan McCoy, Danielle McGaha, Cory Mullins, Katelyn Sweeney and Kara Truitt, all of Acworth; Takisha Gordon, Jenny Hollingsworth, Anne Small, Michelle Torson and Thomas Weldon, all of Kennesaw; Senora Cross and Sarah Story, both of Mableton; Samantha Clay, Christopher Howard, Shelby Koch, Benjamin Marx and Katie Ott, all of Marietta; and Chloe Avery, Mikayla Camacho, Jenna Dilbeck and Emma Smothers, all of Powder Springs.
- The following students were named to the President's list at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton for the spring term - Matthew Terrill of Acworth and Claire Hunkler of Marietta.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton for the spring term - Grant Moody of Kennesaw; Ezenwanyi Emeonye and Christina Houston, both of Marietta; and Maria Bruno of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina - Quiyante Simpson-Burroughs of the Cumberland area; and Grant Bagwell, Benjamin Emerson, Gasheed Lareche and Rasheed Lareche, all of Marietta.
- The following students at Piedmont College were named Dean's Scholars for the spring 2020 semester - Zack Schramm of Acworth; Benjamin Hanfland of the Cumberland area; Katherine Blaha and Jordan Hicks, both of Kennesaw; Elizabeth Patterson, Leah Higginbotham and Duke Wodetzki, all of Marietta; Ann Wallace and Chase Morris, all of Powder Springs; and Chloe Vernex-Loset of Smyrna.
- The following students at Piedmont College were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2020 semester - Chase Goff, Mattie Morris, Samantha Roembke and James Gillespie, all of Acworth; Kaitlin Isley of Kennesaw; Odalys Rendon, Orry Clements-Owens, Jacob Balot, Samuel Anthony and Logan Cranford, all of Marietta; Rachel Irby of Powder Springs; and Olivia Lane of Smyrna.
