  • The following students were admitted into Culver-Stockton College's incoming class for the fall 2021 semester and received academic scholarships - Gavin Tatum of Kennesaw was awarded the Trustee Scholarship, a $14,500 per year scholarship; and Donovan Logan of Smyrna was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship.
  • The following students were named members of the Class of 2021 who join the thouands of alumni wearing The Citadel ring - Robert Fisher and Jonathan Westmoreland, both of Kennesaw; and Zavier Gebrayel and Logan Mills, both of Marietta. The seniors of the Class of 2021 were celebrated with a traditional Ring Presentation Ceremony on Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. in McAlister Field House, attended by the South Carolina Corps of Cadets, Veteran and Active Duty students. Attendance at the ceremony was restricted to only ring-eligible seniors due to the need for social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but the event included the same rich traditions that recipients anticipated for this important milestone. The Citadel, with its iconic campus located in Charleston, South Carolina, offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction.
Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.