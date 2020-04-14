- The following students were awarded the Mills B. Lane/Bank of America Scholarship at the Georgia State University Robinson College of Business - Britney Coakley of Acworth, Kathleen Yund of Marietta and Mhakai King of Smyrna. This scholarship was established by NationsBank, which is now Bank of America, to reward outstanding juniors or seniors who are full-time students with high academic achievement.
- Temiloluwa Fasoranti of Marietta earned a scholarship from the NCR Scholars Fund from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. This scholarship was established by NCR to reward high-achieving sophomores who have declared a STEM-related major.
- Samir Ladhani of Marietta earned the Howard S. & Marie H. Starks Scholarship from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. This scholarship was established by the estate of Mr. and Mrs. Starks to reward outstanding rising juniors or seniors with high academic achievement.
- Scott Vanner of Marietta earned the Andrew C. & Eula C. Carlos Endowed Scholarship from Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. This scholarship was established by Mr. and Mrs. Carlos to reward outstanding students with high academic achievement.
- Codi Childs of Kennesaw earned the State Farm Insurance Companies Scholarship from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. This scholarship was established by State Farm to reward outstanding undergraduate students with high academic achievement, with a preference for Risk Management & Insurance majors.
- Ishir Vasavada of Marietta earned the Shulman Family Scholarship from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University This scholarship, established by Stanley M. Baum in honor of Robert H. Shulman, rewards outstanding undergraduate or graduate students who have high academic achievement.
- Wesley Price of Austell was offered both the Advancement and Provost Out-of-State Scholarships for high-achieving freshmen for the Fall 2020 semester at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.
- Julia Zimmerman of Kennesaw earned the Stuart Schwarzchild Scholarship Fund from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. This scholarship was established by Stuart Schwarzschild to reward undergraduate students who have completed at least two years of college, are in the top 10 percent of their class, and have participated actively and creditably in non-academic activities.
- The following bachelor's students of Georgia State University's Robinson College of Business have been accepted into the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society - Alvina Ahmed of Kennesaw, Jose Hernandez-Maldonado of Mableton and Madhuvani Kamarajugadda of Marietta. Membership in Beta Gamma Sigma is exclusive to students who meet the society's high academic standards of excellence and is only open to students around the country and internationally who attend business schools like Robinson that are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
- Dannah Jackson of the Cumberland area earned the 2020 Bergeron Women in Technology Scholarship from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. The Bergeron scholarship is awarded to undergraduate female students in the CIS or Computer Science program who have demonstrated potential for leadership careers in technology. The program provides a tuition award and a one-on-one mentor relationship with a leader from the technology industry. The program is funded through a $1 million endowment by Sandra and Doug Bergeron.
- The following students were named to the Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society at Georgia State University - Suany Fajardo of Mableton, Sharyn Kosasi of Marietta and Morgan Hatfield of Kennesaw. Membership in Sigma Theta Tau is an honor conferred on students in the baccalaureate and graduate programs who have demonstrated excellence in their nursing program.
- T'Yava Fredrick of Marietta was among a select group of outstanding students named to the fall 2019 Dean's list at Adelphi University.
- Shorter University announced that Asa Stallings of Acworth was honored by the School of Fine and Performing Arts with an award of distinction for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Don't Miss These Stories
-
Cobb to consider tightening declaration of emergency Wednesday
-
Kemp to order Georgia to shelter-in-place through April 13
-
Cobb schools to move to Monday through Thursday online learning
-
Marietta drug dealer jailed after calling 911, police allege
-
State names 6 Cobb long-term care facilities with coronavirus cases
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
State/Regional
Search MDJ Archives
Today's Weather
Wind: NW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 42%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.