- Dayna Eberhard of Acworth was named to the Dean’s list for the 2018-2019 year at Marymount Manhattan College in New York City and has also received the Presidential Scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year.
- Jordan Hicks of Kennesaw is among the cast of "Arsenic and Old Lace," which is being presented by Piedmont College Theatre in Demorest. The shows will be Feb. 13-15 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. The play follows the antics of theatre critic Mortimer Brewster who is engaged to his next-door neighbor Elaine Harper, the daughter of the local minister. The problem is the Brewster family is anything but religious. While written for the theatre in 1939, "Arsenic and Old Lace" was heavily influenced by films produced during the Golden Age of Hollywood. Tickets are $10, senior and student tickets are $5. Tickets can be ordered online at piedmont.edu/fa or by calling the Box Office at 706-778-8500, ext. 1355.
- Reginald Parker of Austell was named a President's Scholar for the spring 2019 semester at Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Delaware - Sophia Freaney, Aidan Kedzierski and Valerie Light, all of Marietta; and Alec Greco Agee of Smyrna.
- Serena Butler of Marietta was named to the Dean's list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2019 semester.
- Miriam Shuker of Smyrna has been named to the Champlain College President's list for the fall 2019 semester.
- The following students graduated from the Mississippi State University for the 2019 fall term - David Aguilar and Grady Pacifici Miller, both of Kennesaw; Madelyne Eletta Pieroni of Mableton; Chelsea Marissa Lemieux, Nathan Robert Smith and Kerry Lamont Steen, all of Marietta; and Davis Wilson Pidgeon of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the President's list for the fall 2019 term at Mississippi State University - Tara Elizabeth Hambrick, Lauren Elizabeth Sennett, Emma Riley Shinall and Hannah Marie Skalski, all of Acworth; Grady Pacifici Miller of Kennesaw; Madelyne Eletta Pieroni of Mableton; William Thomas Cardin, Samuel Robertson Cooper, Maxwell Reed Demel, Garret William Harris, Brianna Alexis Laverty, Avery Nicole Palmer, Haley Marie Palmer, Mitzi Marie Roukoski, Abbey Lynn Warbington and Catherine Ann Williams, all of Marietta; and Mary Charlestyn Bounds of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2019 term at Mississippi State University - Helena Timmons Brante, Avery Dean Cobb, Anthony Raffael D'Amico and Bailey Ann Sennett, all of Acworth; Deshea Lynn Chasko, Caleb David Dawson, Cassidy Rose Gilbert, Mary Georgia Hamilton, Sara Anders Hedrick, Chelsea Marissa Lemieux, Bryce Anthony Maniscalco, Jenna Ann Wilson and Charles Michael Zimmerman, all of Marietta; Erin Michelle Parker and Breanna Alexis Walker, both of Powder Springs; and Davis Wilson Pidgeon, Jane Barton Richard and Amanda Marie Vaughn, all of Smyrna.
- The following students graduated from Spring Arbor University in Spring Arbor, Michigan in the fall - Sherita Jolly of the Cumberland area and Stanley Njoku of Powder Springs.
- Jalen Schlosberg of Acworth and Kayla Stadeker of Smyrna were both named to the fall 2019 Dean's list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
- Tabreya E. Ryan of Austell and Katie A. Schumacher of Marietta were both named to the Dean's list at Colby College in Waterville, Maine for the fall semester.
- Carter Ezell of Austell and Jodie Goldberg of Marietta were named to the Dean's list at Muhlenberg College for the fall 2019 semester.
- The following students graduated from The Georgia Institute of Technology during the Institute's 258th Commencement exercises Dec. 13-14 at the McCamish Pavilion - Cameron Prince, Noah Levan, Yoo Lee, Nicholas Gravina, Andrew Helbling, Haeun Ku, Chase Maggio, Peter Mang, Brian Piejak, Sierra Samie and Kathrine Udell, all of Acworth; Jo'De Cummings and Olumide Omolayo, both of Austell; Katherine Levy, Jian Hua, Torey Brenco, Nathaniel Offutt, Durga Saitana, Xiao Tan and Belinda Zhang, all of the Cumberland area; Kaare Nicholas, Erika Trejo, Joseph Fahey, Toumani Tapo, Brooke White, Robert Barbier, Andrew Bunch, Michael Deatrick, Amanda Felouzis, Lucas Hatfield, Patrick Judge, Ayush Kayastha, Erin Leavell, Chia Hsuan Liang, Carter Mckinnon, Ronak Mody, Sarah Preston, Kirthana Rao and Alan Tolar, all of Kennesaw; Jaeda Martin, Ricardo Martinez and Charles Mckenzie, all of Mableton; Ryan Easterly, Michael Muller, John Melson, Stefan Santavicca, Nicholas Taylor, Jenny Kim, Walker Nance, Wesley Smith, Ashar Keen, Suzi Pike, William Warren, Chawalit Saetiew, Bryan Starbuck, Destin Winata, Felipe Galarza, Kelsey Freshour, Joshua Jones, Ethan Wilson, Sartaaj Gill, Alice Bok, Steven Kochansky, Shantanu Mantri, Kaie Westmaas, Murry Smith, Nathaniel Parr, Renee Puvvada, Dongjin Park, Talia Debenedictis, Jaimin Patel, Anna Awald, Harrison Banh, Jocelyn Brown, Calvin Burran, Timothy Burson, Samuel Caballero, Ashley Charnley, Gautami Chennur, Brandon Craig, Austin Dang, Lillianne Daniels, Sam Dratch, Christopher Folsom, Nicholas Jennings, David Jones, Changkuan Ju, Eun Ji Kang, Peter Kavney, James Kendrick, Mary Kennedy, Farrah Khanpour, Samuel Komitor, Julie Luong, Katherine McBrayer, James McCormack, Zachary Mudge, Hien Nguyen, Eric O'Connor, Ngozika Orjioke, Nathaniel Palmer, Jennifer Pryor, Leigh Purinton, Jillian Radcliffe, Mario Reyes, Joshua Rhodes, Brandon Sanders, Houman Satarian, Christian Sewall, Margo Shemaria, David Sluder, Joshua Smith, Heather Smith, Drew Stricklin, Alison Suhm, Alyssa Tan, Darren Tan, Max Tannenbaum, Alexandra Tevault, Elizabeth Trakhman, Jordan Wilkie, Reed Williams and Sarah Zoloth, all of Marietta; Brian Minter, Sara Morrell, Chikanma Okonkwo, Dennis Eddington, Spencer Gold, Kelly Price, Rachel Radford, Hugh Moss Comer Train and Erin Willis, all of Powder Springs; and Alec Shull, Robert Bishop, Priya Arya, Kristy Barker, Jing Chen, Christopher Combs, Brett Dahlin, Dante Dimenichi, Yifeng Fan, Veronica Fulton, Dongmin Han, Trevor Kelly, Fathima Lahar, Qianzhen Li, Jamila Moses, Robert Nussey, Anthony Outland, Mohil Patel, Joseph Perri, Nicholas Rath, Clark Sanderson, Kevin Sheridan, Romeo Thomas, Justin White and Alexis Wilkinson, all of Smyrna.
