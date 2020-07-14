- Bryan Owei of Mableton was named to Bradley University's Dean's list for the spring 2020 semester.
- The following students graduated from Clemson University in May - Margaret M. Inman and Railey L. Quattlebaum, both of the Cumberland area; Brian Ganthier and Andrew H. Gasparini, both of Kennesaw; and Samuel D. Borel, Chyna Cotton, Elijah Calvin David, Megan Elizabeth Ellingwood, Charlotte Elizabeth Fleishel, Madeleine Kathryn Franchi, Andrew T. Godard, Collett Elise Halik, Heather L. Hufnagel, Jeremy Lutz, Leslie A. Martin, Andrew C. Otte, Katherine Grace Perry and Shannon C. Peterson, all of Marietta.
- Megan Ventry of Acworth was inducted into the Gamma Sigma Alpha academic honor society at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama.
- Giavanna Summa of Marietta has enrolled at McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland.
- Matthew P. Brown of Marietta was named to the President's List Honors during the spring 2020 semester at SUNy Canton in Canton, New York.
- The following students graduated from the University of Alabama - Collett Cogliano and Zachary Williams, both of Acworth; David Long-Daniels, Hailey Young and Riley Young, all of the Cumberland aera; Megan Blank, Ryan Bohannan, Wesley Cochran, Teryl Crump, Daniel Fobes, Jacob Hathaway, Emily Haynes, Joshua Kirks, Casey Kruger, Margaret McCown, Madison Millsaps, Reagan Morey, Deja Norwood, Alice Stewart and Donna Williams Smith, all of Kennesaw; Aloni Daniely of Mableton; Margaret Arnold, Judith Bishop, Reed Campbell, Jacob Cummins, Juliana Frigerio, Madeline Hartman, Armaan Joseph, Jeremy Kessler, Sergei Kilic, Jacob Macip, Ashley Marino, Joseph Mauro, Connor McClain, Riley O'Neill, Clifton Price, Ian Resmondo, David Saxe, Victoria Seese, Cullan Sherlock, Caroline Smith, Christie Walls and Brooklyn Williamson, all of Marietta; Haley Biggins, Vincent Hill and Max LaRocque, all of Powder Springs; and Ishaan Boal, Vannevar Charleson and Taylor Donnell, all of Smyrna.
- The following students graduated from the College of Charleston in May 2020 - Anna Finnegan of Acworth; and Elizabeth Whitworth, Vivian Greene and Tristen Frix, all of Marietta.
- Jordan Stafford of Kennesaw and Brinley Knowles of Marietta were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee.
- The following students graduated from Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee in May 2020 - Jordan Stafford of Kennesaw; Brinley Knowles and Fernando Rabanales, both of Marietta; and Edward Graham of Powder Springs.
- Kenechi Nezianya of Acworth will attend New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury, New York in fall 2020.
- Gimmel Jackson-Juggins of Austell and Sally Langley of Kennesaw graduated from Troy University in Troy, Alabama during the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year.
- Jaqueline Rosas of Marietta received the Jane Addams Social Work Award and the VWIL Advanced Leadership Certificate from Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Virginia for the 2019-20 academic year. The Jane Addams Social Work Award is given to an outstanding student in the social work department. The award is named in honor of Jane Addams, the first American woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, founder of the Settlement House Movement, a mover and shaker in the areas of labor reform, and a charter member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The VWIL Advanced Leadership Certificate is awarded to highly motivated seniors who have dedicated extra-curricular time developing teams and leadership skills, executing events, and putting service before self. This certificate requires cadets to earn 30 additional credits, including a minor in leadership studies.
- Jeremiah Shaw of Powder Springs graduated from Vermont Tech in Randolph Center, Vermont in the spring of 2020.
- The following students at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama were named to the President's nad Dean's lists for the spring 2020 semester - Katie Hall, Grace Grinstead, Blake Nicholson, Aaron Hyatt, Brittney Austin, Amber Reed, Matthew Chiaravalloti and Camille Vaughn, all of Acworth; James Kirklin, Brandon Hardegree and Evan Clark, all of Kennesaw; Ashlyn Reynolds, Sarah Sumners, Jacob Rogers, Riley Hodges, Davis Henry, Antoine Walker, Alessandro Lamarca, all of Marietta; Jason Pierce, Ijha Sims, Grace Harris, Courtney Sheffield, Olubanwo Taiwo and Madison Griffith, all of Powder Springs.
- Madeleine Iassogna of Marietta graduated from Assumption College in Worcester, Massachussetts for the 2019-20 academic year.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia for the spring 2020 semester - Andrew Protiva and Brianna Zimmerman, both of the Cumberland area; and Megan Anderson, Jo'o Paulo Ferreira Reis, Olivia Popovich and Caroline Prout, all of Marietta.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at The University of Wisconsin-Madison - Grant Gilcrease of Acworth; Hassan Kheireddine of the Cumberland area; and Maddie Miller and Abbi Stickels, both of Marietta.
- Daniel Whitesides of Marietta has graduated from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania during a Virtual Senior Week on May 17. Commencement ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been rescheduled for Oct. 17-18.
