- University of Alabama student Myah Martin of Marietta will participate in UA’s Cooperative Education Program for fall 2019. Martin will be working at Brasfield & Gorrie. In the Cooperative Education Program, more than 220 students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.
- The following students graduated from Georgia State University during the spring 2019 semester during the university's 104th commencement exercises May 8-9 - Mario Delva, Michelle Gass, Olivia Golden, Ashona Husbands, Kylee McCluskey, Alexandra Trahan, Giovani Velez and Lauryn Little, all of Acworth; Ethan Carter, Gerrick De'Lay, Imani Francies, Mariana Guzman-Pena, Rina Kabenla, Terrylin Kinard, Sierra Logan, Tyler Mullinax, Tony Nguyen, Lindsay Sumpter, Andru Wallace and Emmanuel Azeez, all of Austell; Christlee Elmera, Brandon Marshall, Adriana Selci, Kayla Wilson and Jamie Davenport, all of the Cumberland area; OluwaTimileyin Aderinokun, Madison Bell, Belinda Bivens, Ashley Castro, Justin Egbufoama, Gwendolyn Gilliam, James Long, Christian Maldonado, Janice Nghiem, Noah Thomas, Grant Westbrook, Jahmeelah White, Morgan White, Joanne Morency, Joshua Fife, Minh Nguyen and Morgan Cantrell, all of Kennesaw; Christian Wade, Amber Turner, Elizabeth Bradley, Destiny Dickens, Gemira Harris, NaQoyah Hogan, Oluwaseyi Makinde, Romie Mazard, Justis Mullins, Maria Rico, Sarita Riley, Kristen Rogers, Ciara Simmons and Jusufu Sirleaf, all of Mableton; Sara Bermudez, Snejana Mitrov, April Vogel, Mikhail Harmon, Jessica Alpine, Shelton Anderson, Imani Brown, Brittany Cottle, Kierra Henry, Daniel Park, Kelsey Perkins, Zanas Tumasonis, Aaron Lightner, Arielle Wilson, Maranda Callins, Precious King, Ching Hong Mak, Jordan Brown, William White, Ange-Dominique Akesse, Alexandria Alavi, Nicholas Alessio, Daniel Almaguer-Gaspar, Maria Anwer, Ebony Baker, Ian Barber, Ama Bedjra-Annoh, Shanelle Bethune, Daniel Blanchard, Rogelio Bonilla, Amara Brookins, Jenae Brown, Andre Butler, Adrienne Bythwood, Emily Casazza, Valeria Castillo, Shrijana Chalise, Maxime Chatillon, Erin Cronin, Marcus Davis, Haley Deshotels, Kelsie Dow, Kayla Dungee, Sarah Ferguson, Lauren Fitata, Isabella Gomez, Kaley Gonzalez, Tiffany Greenlee, Elizabeth Haber, Leah Harris, Jessica Hewing, Marvin Hitson Jr, Mercedes Hodges, Seth-Patrick Holman, Finus Hudson, Rubab Husain, Toni James, Mariela Jasso, Dorsa Kaviani, Allison Kent, Donna Khoshbou, Michael Lam, Brian Lenhard, Niknaz Letafat, Teresa Mack, Ricardo Martinez, Nicolas Marulanda, Hannah Mashburn, Dominique Meeks, Carley Metz, Alexander Muzyka, Anna Nam, Kylie O'Laughlin, Kendra Okobah, Melissa Olive, Dumebi Owuzo, Roy Patel, Nicholas Payne, Donnie Reese, Ashley Richardson, Vanessa Rivera Hernandez, Ilse Rodriguez, Haddijatou Sanneh, Maryam Shambayati, Kareem Shehab, Jacqueline Shemaria, Benjamin Sigmon, Stephen Simon, Adam Stallings, Tomica Stewart, Mike Tehrani, Bianca Theodore, Miah Walker, Madeline Welch, Thien Lam, Robert Daniel, Victoria Luis, Mariett Romtvedt, Jadashia Steele, Ann Joseph and Joshua Won, all of Marietta; Mary Latham, Roseleen Almenord, Marissa Beczkalo, Tianna Clark, Kevin Cruz, Kingsley Emenike, Michael Hogue, Qudus Ibiyemi, Allen Ingram, Kintrel Johnson, Chelsea Jones, Alex Kinnebrew, Koranna Nwaogu, Chidaalu Okoli, Andrea Ramirez, Yvonne Reeves, Jazmon Ross, Cindy Thelusme, Noni Warren and Breana Williams, all of Powder Springs; and Autumn Fullwood, Cecilia Thornton, Ben Anthony, Lashonte Browne, Jamie Burke, Alondra Carter, Alexus Davis, Alexis Gaffney, Jamie Greenberger, Klairane Gumbs, Ryan Hiles, Joanna Jasso, Naima Martin, Howard Matthews, Lizeth Matzir, Devin Mitchell, Shivani Patel, Danielle Pennant, Zoye Scott, Bethany Tompkins, Sahad Walker and Jazzmine Wynn, all of Smyrna.
- The following students graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology during the Institute's 257th Commencement exercises on May 3-4 at the McCamish Pavilion - Pranusha Atuluru, Nicholas Breen, Emmanuel Fregene, Kayleigh Haskin, Emily Hollingworth, Erica Hulette, Nallammai Kannan, Elizabeth Maguyon, Molly McGlothin, Alex Moore, Sayed Musavi, Johnson Nguyen, Dickson Nosegbe, Arushi Saini, Kaitlin Slicker and Logan Vaupel, all of Acworth; Alyssa Bronson, Tong Zhang, Thomas Boyd, Maxwell Broom, Nichole Deeb, Taoyouwei Gao, Daniel Henderson, Inchan Ju, Sommy Khalaj, Amelia Lambeth, Taha Merghani, Bhavya Prakash, Kaylan Pugh, Frances Salmon, Neira Selimovic, Michael Taylor, Mingxun Wang, David Wareham, Yu Yang and Xue Zhao, all of Atlanta; Clay Eckman of Austell; Ahmed Abdalla, Omar Baradei, Chiawei Chien, Trishla Chokshi, Jose Cortes, Adam Costello, Chelsea Davis, Connor Depeter, Aditya Devarakonda, Kijana Effs, Samuel Fulkerson, Blake Glover, Norman Harris, Joshua Henson, Saad Lalani, Julie Lee, Spencer Maddox, Kashyap Patel, Ushma Patel, Abe Payne, Devin Pellegrino, Christopher Syed, David Tran, Ryan Young, Lillian Zhang and Mengnan Zhang, all of Kennesaw; Christopher Blackburn, Alexandria Hopkins, Brandon Krupczak, Mahamane Ben Baba Maiga, Matthew Orr and Nathan Rodeheaver, all of Mableton; Jack Amling, Anneke Augenbroe, Bukola Awoyemi, Kathleen Bazaz, Michael Beck, Ashley Bilson, Justin Bose, Kristen Bostater, Lauren Brewer, Sarah Carpenter, Matthew Chan, Tarun Chaudhary, Justin Cole, Daniel Condon, Taylor Cooper, Daniel Dakev, Rebecca Dow, Andrew Duncan, Emily Dunford, Ashley Ellingwood, Nabil Esmail, Alexander Flack, William Galloway, Anjani Ganapathy, Zachary Getty, Zachary Gibson, Chad Gomard-Henshaw, Jacob Greenspan, Yue Gu, Sophia Guldberg, Sydney Haltom, Cusuh Ham, Adam Handlan, Jonathan He, Sarah Hudadoff, Guergana Ilieva, Lucas Isbill, Timothy Jaudon, Ethan Jen, Jessica Jiang, Stefon Johnson, Stephen Johnston, Regan Jones, Christina Jordan, Santhosh Karnik, Mohammad Khan, Richard King, Travis King, Hannah Kriscovich, Chinmay Kulkarni, Alec Kumpf, Steven Kviklys, Morgan Lambert, Bryan Liberman, Nicya Manocchio, Hunter Marine, Mitchell Mazzoni, Prachi Mehta, Miguel Mendez-Ramos, Navid Mikail, Matthew Murley, Christi Nakajima, Ramya Natarajan, Mirna Nath, Michael Nawrocki, Ethan Neault, Elizabeth Osman, Yingxiao Ouyang, Glenn Panter, Aakanksha Patel, Daiven Patel, Imre Patyi, Zachary Phillips, Deepa Pillalamarri, Anna Pinion, Rosemary Pitrone, Ryan Place, Ishtyaq Ponir, Sahithi Puligundla, Emmett Quinn, John Rafferty, Matthew Sarver, Gottlieb Sauermann, Kushal Shankar, Jackson Sheu, Vikram Shingane, Bintou Sillah, Rahul Singi, Austin Spalding, Nathan Stallworth, Matthew Swenson, Kelsie Thomas, Mary Thompson, Margaret Tokos, Michael Troughton, Stephen Tyler, Joshua Valdez, Kyle Varnedoe, August Wagner, Jake Waldner, Tori Walker, Robert Walsh, Congshan Wan, Nicholas Wan, Joanna Wedemeyer, Janek Witharana, Trevor Worthy, Stephanie Wright, Lauren Yapp, Michael Yerger, Raymond Zhang and Victor Zhang, all of Marietta; Claire Allison, Maxwell Bach, Sean Brennan, Sabrina Frost, Simone Jarvis, Abigail Maeder, Morgan Ooten, Mackenzie Rideout, Hailee Scelsi, Lillian Steele, Michael Waters and Oliver Williams, all of Powder Springs; Hamed Ammar, Varsha Anbil, Ryan Anderson, Daniela Cardona, Melody Carter, Adam Cox, Sebastian Denes, Kyle Francis, Carter Gillon, Evan Gillon, Grayson Huggins, Jidong Li, Sela Sarkisian, Siddharth Sekhar, Arezoo Shirazi, William Steele, Mengyi Tang, Rebecca Tien, Samantha Torres and Phillip Trusty, all of Smyrna; and Jakob Robinson of Vinings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.