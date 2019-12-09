- Christmas comes but once a year as does the annual University of North Georgia Holiday Concert. UNG's music department presented a single performance on Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church at 422 Brenau Avenue in Gainesville. The following Cobb students were part of the performance - Grace Daniels of Marietta, Tori Mullins of Mableton and Emily Cain of Smyrna.
- University of the Cumberlands announced that it has accepted Schylar Chapman of Acworth for the upcoming academic year.
- Campbellsville University graduated 1,189 undergraduate and graduate students in two commencement ceremonies Dec. 6, in the largest December commencement in the history of the university. Among them were - Roma Nichol Whitaker of Marietta with Master of Social Work with Clinical Track and Srikumar Menon Parakkal of Kennesaw with Master of Science in Information Technology Management.
Headlines
▲ Trending Now
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
State/Regional
Never miss important local news from the MDJ
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Search MDJ Archives
Today's Weather
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 31% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 43% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.