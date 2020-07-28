- Tabreya E. Ryan of Austell graduated from Colby College in Waterville, Maine on May 24.
- Georgette Lee Miller of Marietta was named to the Dean's list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa for the 2020 spring semester.
- Alyvia Hui Wen Gan of Marietta was named to the Chancellor's list at Troy University for the spring semester/Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year.
- Steven Minter of Marietta was named to the spring 2020 President's list at Columbia State Community College in Columbia, Tennessee.
- Wade Richardson of Powder Springs was named to the spring 2020 Dean's list at Columbia State Community College in Columbia, Tennessee.
- The following Mercer University stuidents graduated during the 2019-2020 academic year -Brandy Bozeman, Arianna Delgado, Jessalyn Ford, Miriame Gamra, Mallory Garretson, Victor Gitau, Melissa Henriques, Esther Matara, Traci Mobley, Monal Patel, Maureen Ricks, Sarah Samuel, Harrison Verhine, Victoria Viola and Tobi Woghiren, all of Acworth; Kiara Baldwin, Debra Brooks, Sarah Harris, Fanta Mitchell, Valita Terry and Kyle Wicker, all of Austell; Oqab Alsharari, Erica Berg, Madison Campbell, Kimberly Curl, Latoya Gaulden, Asia Karriem, Ja'Lisa Keyes, Andrew Modi, James Philmon, Seyedehdarya Safavinia and Katherine Serafen, all of the Cumberland area; Darian Bishop, Matthew Bowling, Audrey Brown, Elizabeth Campbell, Maria Carbaugh, Nanavi Dansou, Joshua Dupaty, Rachel Keller, Katherine Marakovits, Ryan Mcguire, Zenia Meghani and Zachary Mullinax, all of Kennesaw; Christopher Elder, Brittany Manker and Shelby McCoy, all of Mableton; Aqsa Adnan, Ian Bell, Shakti Biswas, Shakti Biswas, Anna Carson, Joshua Carstens, Robert Chaney, Philip E. Chung, Tatiannah Clarke, Jacob Coffey, Samantha Cowell, Taylor Dennis, Blake Farrell, Madison Felker, Felicia Fowler, Jennifer Gates, Olivia Granger, Christy Hamrick, Kristin Harfoot, Omnea Hassan, Farah Hindash, Kelly Hudson, Caroline Hutcherson, Ava Johnson, Robert Jones, Mary Brooks Lane, Lucretia Leigh, Hannah Lengyel, Rodney Lester, Brianna Levin, Sarah Littleton, Abbott Llewellyn, Stephanie Long, Jesyca Lyle, Amna Madesko, Grace Maloney, Tazeena Mandani, Jian Massucco, Faith McColl, Lilian Morin, Ashley Murphy, Crystal Mussenden, Shola Ogunde, Ann Oliveira, Candace Page, Kayla Tanya Patel, Emma Perdomo, Caroline Rodgers, Claudia Rodriguez Castro, Taraneh Saheb, Allison Smith, Jessica Teal, Ciara Thomas, Alissa Tipton, Sarah Tuttle, Sarah Tuttle, Nicholas Tuz, Megan Walling, Melanie Nicole Wanigatunga, Courtney Warfel, Tundra Weaver, Tawni Winns, Carson Azevedo Womack and Jonathan Wood, all of Marietta; Christina Echols, Kameryn Hinton, Jonah Lavant, Evan McKenzie, Brenna McNulty, Daniel Sims O'Meara, Tianna Ross, Tayla Scott, Tianna Smith, Nythea Tolbert, Kyle Trammell, Amalachukwu Ukegbu, Derrick White and Deidre Russell, all of Powder Springs; and Rebecca Adams, Marny Alkeslassi, Benjamin Barnett, Jordan Barnett, Lauren Cargile, Fedoua Elhilali, Bradley Ford, Rebecca Geisler, Katie Gilmour, Mercedes Harbert, Hadia Husseini, Sarah Lim, Mallory Malcolm, Chelyan McComas, Timothy Mclemore, Aryelle Richards, Emily Rodgers, Robert Sumwalt, Arrin Vrtiska, Candace Walton and Bria Williams, all of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the spring 2020 President's list at Clemson University - Trinity Roseann Pominville, Sean M. Roth and Haley Ashlyn Swank, all of Acworth; Margaret M. Inman and Molly Fay Langella, both of the Cumberland area; Carson Stephen Colenbaugh, Andrew H. Gasparini, Hannah Noelle Ray, Mary-Katherine G. Watt and Nathan Alexander West, all of Kennesaw; Elisabeth Regan Amini, Spencer Winslow Davis, Carson James Debetta, Maria Eugenia Demarco, Jacob Andrew Deneen, Olivia Tate Ethridge, Madeleine Kathryn Franchi, Meredith B. Franchi, Madeleine Claire Franovich, William Pierce Gallo, Ian Donald Hacek, Nathan Maxwell Hardy, Emma Kipp Holt, Ross P. Holt, Heather L. Hufnagel, Tanner D. Huyck, Jeremy Lutz, Sarah Jennings Marsden, Alexander L. Mayfield, Jackson Rae Moehler, Kevin Timothy Murray, Chloe Collier O'Brien, John Robert Perry, Katherine Grace Perry, Blake Everett Shafer, Charles Milton Shapiro and Jackson Donald Wahn, all of Marietta; Nadia Marie Wall of Powder Springs; and Nadia Marie Salameh of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the spring 2020 Dean's list at Clemson University - Haeli C. Hicks of Acworth; Bella Chopra, Skyler Makenzie Lupton-Smith and Railey L. Quattlebaum, all of the Cumberland area; Madison Kate Henry and Bailey Jordan Rice, both of Kennesaw; Joseph Robert Matherne and Coleman Ezekiel Miller, both of Mableton; Spencer John Kieboom, Taylor Kathleen Newby, Gabriela Olivia Parra, Shannon C. Peterson, Audrey Virginia Ramey, Brendan Patrick Schirm and Stuart Wilkins Taylor, all of Marietta; and Erin Belmar of Powder Springs.
- Leslie Wattley of Powder Springs and Eliecer Fernandez of Smyrna graduated from Coastal Carolina University for the spring 2020 term during a virtual ceremony on May 8.
- Martha Castillo-Mercado of Kennesaw and Jenny Zamudio Pardo of Powder Springs were named to the Dean's list at Eastern Connecticut State University for the spring 2020 semester.
- Jodie Goldberg of Marietta and Briana Keegan of Smyrna were named to the Dean's list at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania for the spring 2020 semester.
- Willard Murphy of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for spring 2020 at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts.
- Serena Butler of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of New Hampshire.
- The following Marietta students were named to the Provost's list for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year - Emily Davis, Caroline Tully and Kimani Vidal.
- The following Marietta students were named to the President's list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio - Carlin Blake, Samantha Siegle and Alex Adams.
- Isaac Foster of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
