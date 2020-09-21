- The following Georgia Southern University students were named the spring 2020 President's list - Rachel Wilson, Fabien Romulus, Olivia Mays, Kaitlin Stotler, Parker Taylor, Jamie Hickey, Sydney Piecuch, Ashley Abshire, Olivia Miller, Madison Howe, Blake Evans, Shannon Paulk, Kennedy Webb, Emily Steele, Shelly Lynch, Julia Digiacomo, Cooper Dickinson, Alexandria Hendricks, Riley Mervin and Marielle Thrower, all of Acworth; Kenneth Edouazin of Austell; Sarah Cerbone, Jordan Free, Sophie Rouaud, Donald Coe, Kendall Carden, Nikita Ukhov, Alexander Wolf, Shannon Callan, Mason Paulson Lovato, Davis Kidd, Emma Lewis, Heather Allen, Kathleen Brady, Braden Hoskovec, Connor O'hara, Alyssa Sidler and Carter Stokes, all of Kennesaw; Taraya Bratton, Alexis Howard and Alexandra Hobgood, all of Mableton; Clio Robertson, Jordynn Cogbill, Carolina Mogollon-Ordonez, William Barber, Emma Johnson, Machaela Galiano, Christina Strain, Alicia Fusaro, Christina Burton, Brennan Connor, Eleanor Williams, Macey McWhorter, Kelsey Salmon, Melanie Chesser, Sunny Freund, Kylie Hannafey, Eilleen Plante, Abigail Fuller, Baily Milligan, Madison Setchell, Sedona Benjamin, Kelsey Kavanagh, Deborah Yussuff, Kirsten Young, Spencer Demink, Matthew Manatrizio, Zachary Sjostrom, Cameron Nelson, Samantha Cook, Danielle Burton, Melissa Cox, William Sanford, Ariel Hunter, William Oreilly, Sam Blancato, Lauren Donohue, Addison Kerns, Liam Macpherson, Lindsey Mascaro, George Purdy, Dylan Scheid, Maxwell Winkler and Isabelle Witteveen, all of Marietta; Samantha Stringer, Kayla Mcmanus, Gabrielle Beasley, Jessica Ware, Rachel Woosley, Jolie Ahrens, Ann Taylor, Jillian Scelsi, Julie Brown, Allyson Price, Averie Howell, Deonna Lymon, Khloe Henderson, Eriana Hill, Megan Holland, Zaria Lindsey and Katie Reece, all of Powder Springs; and Abby Joyner, Brendan McKnight, Chloe Mui, Jireh Bethely, Jacqueline Reis and Rachel Jacobs, all of Smyrna.
- The following Troy University students have pledged sororities this fall at the Troy campus - Emily Davis of Marietta pledged Chi Omega and Ashley Green of Marietta pledged Alpha Omicron Pi.
The following Georgia Southern University students were named to the spring 2020 Dean's list - Dennis Piecuch, Derek Krupp, Clayton Vliegenthart, John Stephens, Lindsay Bagwell, Kaitlyn Knoll, Ryan Weber, Ryan Germany, Sean Lubbers, Taylor Tallent, Victoria Florence, Ashley Judson, Devin Miller, Travis Labreck, Keaton Whitaker, Chloe James, Christian Marrero, Garrett Hite, Kaitlyn Miller, Davis Howard, Ashley Caudell, Lauryn Ceaser, Sarah Goddard, Steven Harris, Sarah Isley, Landin Jackson, Gracen Majors, Andrew Mcginnis, Christian Nugara, Samantha Simcox and Madison Yokley, all of Acworth; Kayla Williams-Pope, Akpobome Emereje, Gwendolyn Brown, Sydney Doe, Tatiana Joseph Saunders, Tyler Daubard, Kiera Clark, Khayla Ross, Taylor Davenport, Arria McGinty and Stefon Persaud, all of Austell; Cydney Winzor, Olivia Monjeau and Virginia White, all of the Cumberland area; Petr Bednar, Jordyn Mickus, Parker Hoskovec,
Emily Morris, Bryce Brown, Lauren D'olympio, Jacob Schibi, Abigail Shelly, Brigid O'Connor, Anna Crawford, Emily Vonck, Amanda Yancey, Abigail Walton, Rebecca Anderson, Julianna Shelly, Jack Snyder, Emma Wilkes, Alannah Karr, Sarah Alexander, Nolan Canter, Amanda Carroll, Emma Coughlin, Brennan Craig, Reed Curtis, Danielle Dawkins, Katherine Malloy, Brianna Mccain, Brandon McGuiness, Abigail Nyberg, Miranda Reed, Eva Stratigos and Alyssa Winnett, all of Kennesaw; Ben Kennerson and Aahira Robinson, both of Mableton; Michael Kraemer, Andrew Deltac, Lauren Sutton, Sarah O'Connor, Claire Goodall, Jonathan Young, Caroline Tallman, Abigail Post, Meredith Stevens, Jaelin Hakim, Marian Fox, Erin Walker, Savannah McNair, Julia Jones, Shanetta Cummings, Laura Witteveen, Emily Beals, Katherine Naude, Richard Smith, Cole Welsh, Stephen Young, Lauryn Pruitt, Hope Barbero, Emily Sieber, Jordan Davis, Thomas Mcnulty, Daniel Johnson, Michael Smith, Meredith Duncan, William White, Elise Berthelot, Braxton Willis, Ryan Inskip, Gabrielle Hobbs, Caitlin Scoggins, Amy Atkinson, Bailey Post, Mary Martin, Julia Parker, Matthew Antonisse, Quentin Campbell, Ryan Duke, Maxine Witteveen, Amber Simpson, Lydia Holder, Elizabeth Hardin, Dominique Clackum, Kenneth Carmon, Augusta Alexander, Amanda Klopstock, Sidney Corwin, Michelle Watson, Killian Bannon, Margaret Brandsma, Chanary Bun, Molly Christopher, Hannah Corley, Hannah Duncan, Courtney Empric, Nyjah Gaither, Antoinette Harkness, Daron Johnson, Sameer Joseph, Claire Lasalle, Kourtnie Lawrence, Abby Leatherwood, Shayne Marks, Grace Mattix, Emily Grace Mcwhorter, Brittni Mitchell, Robert Moultrie, Dylan Re, Lauren Rezendes, Daphne Robles Sanchez, Camdyn Shelton, Gabrielle Smith, Cassidy Welsh, Elizabeth Zapata and Benjamin Zeiher, all of Marietta; Kanika Waters, Azia Houston, Jessica Zumbach, Dawson Davis, Amanda Haney, Hanna Reynolds, Aaron Gamboa, Paige Dykstra, Rebecka Moreno, Amanda Arnold, Taylor James, Madison Wilkes, Madison Dee, Lauryn Lundy, Amber Brown, Zachary Tillman, Jordan Lucas and Jenna Mcmillan, all of Powder Springs; and Rachel Borkowski, Victor McRae, David Vaughn, Alana Williams, Troy Simm, Daniel Chen, Spencer Flynn, Mason Mcloughlin, Thomas Pritchard and Nathaniel Holbus, all of Smyrna.
