- Chloe Guillaume of Marietta graduated with a degree in Arts Management from the College of Charleston during the college's Winter Commencement on Dec. 14.
- Brittaney-Ann Simpson of Kennesaw was named to the Dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee.
- University of Iowa Master of Fine Arts student Donte' K. Hayes of Kennesaw was named the 2019 winner of the 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art by the Gibbes Museum of Art. Hayes, a ceramicist, explores themes in Afrofuturism, a projected vision of an imagined future which critiques the historical and cultural events of the African Diaspora and the distinct black experience of the Middle Passage. Hayes will be awarded a $10,000 cash prize and will be celebrated at the Amy P. Coy Forum and Prize Party hosted by Society 1858 at the Gibbes on Feb. 6-7. Hayes works in clay as a historical and creative base material to inform memories of the past.
