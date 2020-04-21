- The following students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines - Olivia Browne of Marietta was initiated at Florida State University; Omnea Hassan, Ciara Thomas and Nicole Williams, all of Marietta, were initiated at Mercer University; Claire Hunkler of Marietta was initiated at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College; Stephanie Gardiner of Marietta was initiated at The University of Mississippi; and Stephen Djanor of Powder Springs and Aryelle Richards of Smryna, were both initiated at Mercer University.
- Carol Lawrence of Austell earned the Jack Dunn Scholarship from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. This award is given to an undergraduate finance major in honor of Jack Dunn, former Commissioner of Banking and Finance for the State of Georgia. The recipient of this award is chosen based on the student's academic record.
- Tevon Wedderburn of Smyrna earned the Stephen P. Young Sales Scholarship from the Robinson College of Business. The purpose of this scholarship is to provide support to undergraduate students who are majoring in marketing with an emphasis on sales at the J. Mack Robinson College of Business. Recipients must have a current 3.0 or higher GPA, be an undergraduate student who is majoring in marketing, have completed at least one course in sales and show high potential for a successful career in sales.
- The following Business students at Georgia State University have been awarded the School of Accountancy Outstanding Student Scholarship in the Robinson College of Business - Jose Hernandez-Maldonado of Mableton and Steven Kent of Marietta. Each year, 10 students demonstrating high academic achievement receive this scholarship.
- Jarter Gao of the Cumberland area earned the Academic Excellence in Taxation Scholarship from the Robinson College of Business. This scholarship is awarded to five outstanding students enrolled in the Master of Taxation Program.
- Amie Buckley of Marietta was inducted into Upsilon Phi Delta Honor Society at the J. Mack Robinson College of Business of Georgia State University. The mission of the Upsilon Phi Delta Honor Society is to recognize, reward and encourage academic excellence in the study of healthcare management and policy.
- Jenna Libman of Marietta participated in the innovateUNG Pitch Challenge at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega. Libman was one of four teams of UNG students who took part in the startup contest. Her product was "Driven to Style." The idea was a unique, fully online women's and juniors' secondhand clothing business.
- Several students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Jamie Nourzad of Marietta was initiated at Georgia Southern University. The following students were initiated at the University of Georgia - Louis Leclerc and Rachel Sheppard, both of the Cumberland area; James Palmer of Kennesaw; John Fuchko III, Will Mathison, Hannah Myers, Seth Nye and Lucy Robertson, all of Marietta; and Caroline Saye of Powder University of Georgia.
- The following students were named to the Dean's Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York - Caroline Morris of the Cumberland area and Yixuan Fan of Marietta.
