♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia — Andrew Protiva, Hannah Saad and Brianna Zimmerman, all of the Cumberland area; and Megan Anderson, Olivia Propovich and Caroline Prout, all of Marietta.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee — Mallori Nesbit of Acworth; and Reid Brown and Eliza Dees, both of Marietta.
♦ Rebekah Byars of Mableton and Jillian Lazzuri of Marietta were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020-2021 Dean’s list at The University of Wisconsin-Madison in Madison, Wisconsin — Grant Gilcrease of Acworth; Hassan Kheireddine of the Cumberland area; and Emilia Deino, Abbi Stickels and Isabella White, all of Marietta.
♦ The following students graduated from the University of Alabama on Dec. 12 — Brooke Hume and Erin Zenker, both of Acworth; Ambir Green of Austell; Killian Brewer, Evan Lewis, Joshua Lewis, Mark Phillips and Michael Stokes, all of Kennesaw; William Collings and Paris Powell, both of Mableton; Tiffany Davis, Madeline Dunaway, Andrew Grindley, Samntha Harris, JaCarey Heard, Rachel Heard, Leah Jackson, Laura Mainzinger, Chinenye Nwaogwugwu, Austin Rader, Anita Shumpert and Nile Simpson, all of Marietta; and Andrew Johnson of Powder Springs.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 President’s List at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina — Sarah Punch of Kennesaw; and Payton Wade, Shira Bezalel, Madison Patterson and Camille Orzech, all of Marietta.
♦ Brooke Cammann of Smyrna was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz in New Paltz, New York.
♦ The following Marietta-area students were recently named to the fall semester VPAA’s list at LaGrange College in LaGrange — Jordan Coppola, Evan Sampers, Caleb Edde, Carmen Hamilton, Joshua Spencer, Christina Shanahan and Kiara Tookes-Williams.
♦ Nicholas Lyon of Smyrna has been named to the Dean’s list at Hamilton College for the 2020 fall semester.
♦ Valerie Light and William Kilpatrick, both of Marietta, has been named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware.
♦ Kawonda Holland of Marietta was named to the fall 2020 President’s List at Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville, Iowa.
♦ Abbie Priel of Marietta was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
♦ Serena Butler and Lydia Milam, both of Marietta, were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire.
♦ Jack Wallace of Marietta was named to the fall 2020 President’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
♦ Jalen Schlosberg of Acworth and Kayla Stadeker of Smyrna were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
♦ John Marchant of Kennesaw was named to the fall 2020 President’s list at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
♦ David Fenn, a former Sprayberry High School student, graduated with a Master of Business Administration concentrating on Disaster and Emergency Management during the fall of 2020 from Park University in Parkville, Missouri.
