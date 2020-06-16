- Samuel Eichel of the Cumberland area was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the spring semester 2020 at Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina - Caroline Cotra of Acworth; Travis Chance and Sara Pepper of Kennesaw; and Julia Butcher, Ian Coulter, Nicholas Phillips and Lydia Seremba of Marietta.
- The following students graduated from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee at the close of the spring semester on May 2 - Justice Smith of Acworth; Jake Tuchmann of Kennesaw; Kevin Norton and Chad Walters, both of Marietta.
- The following students graduated from The Citadel during a virtual commencement ceremony on May 9 - Daniel Robert Lawrence of the Cumberland area and Steve Cole Buffington of Marietta. The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction.
- The following University of Mississippi students were named to the spring 2020 Dean's Honor Roll - Charles McCoy Chambers of the Cumberland area; Rachel Ann Post of Mableton; Benjamin Davis King, Jonathan Russell Roberts and George Turney McAskill, all of Marietta; and Kaitlyn Riley McCall and Morgan Elizabeth Odom, both of Powder Springs.
- The following University of Mississippi students were named to the spring 2020 Chancellor's Honor Roll - Amber Marie Schmidt of Acworth; Caroline Jeanne Moulton and Molly-Caitlyn Marie Armitage, both of the Cumberland area; Joseph Robert Stephans of Kennesaw; Emily Marie Umphrey, Ryan Foster Jones, Gabrielle Carolina Quintana, Christina Paige Pendergrast, Alexandra Emily Hill and Baylee Adron Oakes, all of Marietta; and Gabrielle Marie Barge of Powder Springs.
- Susannah Murphine of Kennesaw graduated from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee after the spring semester ended on May 14.
- Alexa Rae Tazzetta of Marietta was one 382 Mars Hill University students named to the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at the end of the spring 2020 semester.
- Margaret Welch of Marietta was awarded with the inaugural Zeinah Danielle Eau Scholarship at the Honors College at Georgia State University for the 2020-2021 academic year. The scholarship was created this year by Grace Seunghae Eau and Zaier Aouani, who have served as faculty in Georgia State's Andrew School of Policy Studies. The scholarship provides financial support to students who are working to complete an honors thesis.
- Erin T. Drozd of Marietta graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma as part of the spring 2020 class.
- The following students graduated from Piedmont College in spring 2020 - Kristi Evans, Vickie Grant and Lauren McCartney, all of Acworth; Katherine Blaha of Kennesaw; Jordan Abbott and Donna Garcia, both of Marietta; Rachel Irby, Shayna McDaniels and Ann Wallace, all of Powder Springs; and Olivia Lane of Smyrna.
- Emma Anhalt of Mableton was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Vermont.
- Cecilia Bonnell of Marietta was named to the University of Evansville's Spring 2020 Dean's list.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Brewton-Parker College of Mount Vernon for the spring 2020 semester - Chandler Nolan Butler and Jackson N. Gray, both of Powder Springs.
- The following students were named to Columbus State University's spring 2020 Dean's list - Grace Babcock of Acworth; Karmyn Lucas of Austell; JaNoah Daniels and Urayah Richards, both of Kennesaw; Nicholas Wilson of Mableton; Kennedy Montgomery of Marietta; Jakayla Meeks of Powder Springs; and Waseminasobo Reuben of Smyrna.
- The following Columbus State University students were named to the spring 2020 President's list - Elaina Northrop of Acworth; Chantel McKinnie of Kennesaw; Victoria Ayodele of Mableton; Timothy Tewell, Dominic Bernard, Shania Evans, Ameerah Cunningham, Andrew Richards, Bradley Pilcher, Nicole Rocheteau, Trinity Lynn and Kelsey Basham, all from Marietta; James Boatright and Kieshai Huey, both of Powder Springs; and Shelanie Lujan of Smyrna.
- Nooran Bamatraf of Marietta and Bradley Snipe of Smyrna were named to the 2020 Dean's list at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana.
- Colleen Conti of Powder Springs was named to the fall 2019 Dean's list at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.
- Devan Dowdell of Marietta and Ese Ataga of Powder Springs were named to the spring 2020 Dean's list at Berea College in Berea, Kentucky.
- Nathaniel Checkwood and Justin Perez, both of Kennesaw, were named to the University of Utah's spring 2020 Dean's list.
- Rebecca Goldstein of Kennesaw graduated from the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont during commencement ceremonies on May 17.
- Susannah Murphine and Brittaney-Ann Simpson, both of Kennesaw, were named to the Dean's list at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee for the spring 2020 semester.
- Meghan Taner of Marietta was named to the Dean's list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
