- Nicholas Lyon, of Smyrna has been named to the Dean's list at Hamilton College for the 2019 spring semester.
- Richard Dougherty of Marietta graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history from Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) on May 4.
- Alicia Clark of Kennesaw earned a Specialist in Education degree from Georgia State University during the spring 2019 semester.
- Kimberly Kranzlein and Kristin Willis, both of Marietta, received Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) degrees during the spring 2019 semester at Georgia State University's College of Education and Human Development.
- Georgia State University conferred Doctor of Physical Therapy degrees to the following students during the spring 2019 semester during its 104th commencement exercises in May 2019 – Andrew Benton, Jake Jensen, Karleigh Page and Alex White, all of Marietta; and Elizabeth Schneider and Todd Scott, both of Smyrna.
- Sequoiya Lawson of Marietta earned an Executive Doctor of Business degree from Georgia State University during the spring 2019 semester.
- Brette Svensson of Marietta and Elizabeth Egwu and Immaculata Okere, both of Powder Springs, earned Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees at Georgia State University’s Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions during the university's 104th commencement exercises during the spring 2019 semester.
- The following Georgia State University students were named to the President's list - Jasmine Atri, Abeeha Choudhary, Samiah Nelson, Elliana Rasmussen, Tanner Thurman, Zorae Tomlin, Giovani Velez and Skylar Walters, all of Acworth; Cherechi Amalaha, Laura Benedict, Deleston Brantley, Gabriell Brown, Fernando Duran, Amanda English, Leslie Garcia, Angelique Gelin, LaTasha Goodwin, Leslie Juarez, Carol Lawrence, Kimberly Munoz, Keesha Murphy-Hines, Chinaza Nwosu, Onyinye Okeke, LaJayla Parker, Jeffrey Sams, Kayla Sea, Kimberly Sea and Hung Tran, all of Austell; Elizabeth Bockley, Peter Fowler, Andrea Green, Connor Holmes, Roby Jernigan, Hayden Kowalchuk, Wenyan Lian, Vanessa Martinez Lenis, Kirsten Milsap, Julia Rohrman, Anukruthi Venukadasula and Shelby Wheaton, all of the Cumberland area; Caelan Alexander, Rehmat Babar, Alejandro Barrera, Ewelina Bledniak, Anisah Boldon, Dino Cajic, Aleigh Davis, Juli-Ann De Barros, Natalia Dutra, Landon Ebuna, Kelly Floyd, Melina Fraser, Dawn Frazier, Aviva Gars, Karl Hart, Michael Hostetler, Alexis Hudson, Darryl Hugh, Chelsey Kelly, Alena Loven, Ashley Lysius, Hayley Matthews, Peris May, Sarah Mendes, Rylea Mosier, Brittany Naugle, Janice Nghiem, Minh Nguyen, Alyssa Shaffer, Ye Lin So, Rachel Tackett, Laura Thornton, Justin Torres, Lauryn Wardlaw, Jasmine Woods and Julia Zimmerman, all of Kennesaw; Emily Baker, Elizabeth Bradley, Ramon Davis, Destiny Dickens, Veronica Duarte, Oscar Escobar, Nicole Ferrusca, Dohoon Jang, Wei Kwok, Carmen Moran, Jonathon Pass, Natalia Pitter, Maria Rico, Madalyn Schultz, Saije Sharkey and Merilyn Tran, all of Mableton; Saina Ahmadpour, Bethel Alemu, Kelsey Ampudia, Shelton Anderson, Maria Anwer, Diego Aramburu, Taeseok Bae, Ebony Baker, Christopher Bakhtiary, Angela Balderas, Alina Basiuk, Edward Beaver, Emerald Bentley, Paola Berrios, Bria Blalock, Rebeca Blalock, Daniel Blanchard, Jordan Brown, Eryn Callaway, Leslie Casals, Kristin Castillo, Elizabeth Caton, Shrijana Chalise, Bo Ruei Chen, Kathryn Chiang, Sebastian Chica, Heidi Choi, Tessa Chung, Uros Ciric, William Claypool, Jaspreet Collie, Garrett Cooley, Shakyla Cooper, Brittany Cottle, Chase Cross, Gizelle Da Silva, Robert Daniel, Haley Deshotels, Kelsie Dow, Vanessa Edokpa, Lauren Ekeleme, Nisha Esmail, Temiloluwa Fasoranti, Margaret Fleming, Anete Foss, Issa Frampton, Rebecca Gallegos, Daisy Galvan, Veronica Gorenshteyn, Tiffany Greenlee, Sarah Griffith, Dustin Grossman, Shawn Gu, Weston Gurr, Olivia Hackney, Hannah Hamilton, Mona Haviv, Layla Heidari, Lauren Henson, Jessica Hewing, Kalynn Hicks, Taylor Hughes, James Huiner, Esther Hung, Olivia Jackson, Yampo Jao, Alex Jett, Erin Jimison, Allison Kent, Steven Kent, Laiba Khan, Dhananjay Khazanchi, Negar Kianian, Oluwamayowa Kusemiju, Jennifer Kwak, Jade Lamoreaux, Jaein Lee, Niknaz Letafat, Tai Livnat, Michelle Lora, Huaiwen Lou, Jackie Luong, Teresa Mack, Valmari Michael Marquez, Jonathan Martinez, Marco Martinez, Nicolas Marulanda, Colin McFadden, Trevor McNeill, Danyelle Moody, Siddharth Natham, Katelyn Nelson, Alexandra Newhouse, Lauren Newhouse, Brenda Okonkwo, Rebecca Onwuzuruoha, Daniela Orta-Rueda, Smit Patel, Veronica Pelaez Maya, Jose Penalver Bartolome, Raquel Penalver Bartolome, Sage Phan, Tyler Poole, Kelly Posada, Karthik Pullella, Sydney Reese, Newman Rich, Abraham Richmond, Mariett Romtvedt, Katherine Roney, Ronnie Sadero, Parsa Sarirafraz, Hannah Schauben, Holly Serpico, Aliyah Shah, Stuti Shah, Manas Sharma, Jacqueline Shemaria, Yenab Sidibe, Madelyn Snyder, Lora Stoyanova, Michael Tadeo, Emily Tichenor, Morgan Tomcho, Adrian Valdivia Roman, Kevin Vettickatt, Helen Vo, April Vogel, Christina Wall, Sean Walsh, Ellen Weinkle, Margaret Welch, Lauryn Wellington, Stefanie Wortmann, Engy Yacoub, Samuel Yun, Drashti Zalavadia, Judith Zervic and Martha Aguirre, all of Marietta; Erica Amaya, Monet Bryant, Benjamin Chipman, Juan Ramirez, Roseleen Almenord, Marissa Beczkalo, Jiaya Bennett, Justice Bundy, Jiovanny Dominguez, Michael Hogue, Dinah Jean-Pierre, Jada Lewis, Denisha McCoy, Diamond Qualls, Yvonne Reeves, Axell Rojas Estrada, Isaac Smith, Isaiah Smith, Kofi Stiles, Demetric Thompson, Lauryn Tran, Dyas Tucker, Moriah Turnbough, Cody Wallace, Charity Williams and Ashley Wilson, all of Powder Springs; and Adetola Adelaja, Escarlyn Ayala, Ajaysa Baker, Kendra Bradley, Laura Carrington, Alondra Carter, Gavin Claugus, Samuel Core, Chanel Davenport, Alexander Garmestani, Yesenia Gonzalez, Jamie Greenberger, Grace Hernquist, Dinah Johnson, Nicholas Johnson, Mhakai King, Marcelle Kounou Essengue, Jenny Lam, Sandy Li, Hannah Lomax, Lizeth Matzir, Christopher Mulaik, Thu Nguyen, Zankhana Patel, Hannah Shibase, Alejandra Tapia Batres, Caleb Thome, Ellie Timbol, Bethany Tompkins, Sahad Walker, Tasheena Wynne and Rana Yousef, all of Smyrna.
