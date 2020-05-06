- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the fall term at Centre College - Nick Bowman and Abby Wheelis, both of Marietta; Leandra Wilder of Powder Springs; and Brenner McCutcheon of Smyrna.
- Garrett Kapper of the Cumberland area and Michelle Punshon of Marietta graduated from Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, Florida during the college's commencement ceremony on May 2.
- Suela Xhani of Smyrna was awarded the Al Baumstark Graduate Award in Chemistry during the 2019-20 academic year at Georgia State University. The faculty and alumni of the Chemistry Department have established this endowed fund in honor of organic chemistry Professor Al Baumstark. The Al Baumstark Award in Chemistry supports students pursuing doctoral degrees in chemistry and is inspired by Baumstark's commitment to increasing student diversity in science.
- The following students were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines - Hunter Merkle of the Cumberland area and Efe Efemini of Marietta were both initiated at Auburn University; Ashleigh Turner of Austell, Ebonie Farmer of Kennesaw and Lanze Thompson of Marietta were all initiated at Clark Atlanta University; Terri Blackmer of Marietta was initiated at Columbus State University; Maysen Moorehead of Kennesaw was initiated at Muskingum University; and Nathan McCown of Marietta was initiated at Troy University.
- Georgia State University's Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions welcomed the following new members to the Alpha Eta National Honor Society this spring - Efua Afedzie of Austell and Samantha Price of Powder Springs. The Alpha Eta National Honor Society promotes and recognizes significant scholarship, leadership and contributions to the allied health professions.
- Kathryn Hayes of Marietta was inducted into the Mortar Board honor society at The University of Alabama's virtual Tapping on the Mound ceremony on April 10. Mortar Board is the premier national honor society recognizing college seniors for superior achievement in scholarship, leadership and service. The University of Alabama's Hypatia Chapter is one of the oldest chapters in the nation. Only a select few students on each campus are invited to join this Society.
- Leilani Johnson of Marietta was inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society during the The University of Alabama's virtual Tapping on the Mound ceremony April 10. The Omicron Delta Kappa Society is the national leadership honor society for college students, faculty, staff, administrators and alumni that recognizes and encourages superior scholarship, leadership and exemplary character.
- The following students will graduate from the University of Mississippi during a live, virtual celebratory event on May 9 - James Henry Gledhill IV of Acworth; Bobby Akeem Harris of Austell; Katherine Wynelle Bethea, Joseph Carson Rich, Andrew Joseph Link and Dion Elizabeth Law, all of the Cumberland area; Briana Michelle Bilodeau, Conrad Champion Heath, Anne Marie Gregoire, Emanuel Ioan Sofian, Tyriq Marques Reyes, all of Kennesaw; Sara Kennedy Scharff, Christina Paige Pendergrast, Andrew Joseph Pelletier, John Dunklin Henry III, Robert James Barham, Sarah Charles Smith, Paul Stark Lyons, Hayden Allan Coney, Brian Andrew Laug, Emily M. Umphrey, Molly-Caitlyn Marie Armitage, John Theodore Higginbottom, Sarah Catherine Smith, Elizabeth Jane Crocker, Chase Patrick Rainbow, Francis Michael Sugrue III, Alexandra Emily Hill and Jansen Browder McLean, all of Marietta; and Morgan Elizabeth Odom, Rachel Lauren Campbell, Anna Sims and Gabrielle Marie Barge, all of Powder Springs.
- Idalis Dixon of Mableton was one of the exceptional female students chosen for Baldwin Wallace University's 126th White Rose recognition. Dixon, a graduate of South Cobb High School majoring in psychology, was nominated by faculty and staff to be honored for her special contribution to life at the university. White Rose recognition is a historic tradition of the university's spring commencement day in memory of Philura Gould Baldwin, granddaughter of university founder John Baldwin and the university's first librarian. There is no set of specific standards or criteria that must be met, but each woman must have, in her own unique way, distinguished herself by making a difference in the university's community.
