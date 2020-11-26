  • Caroline Morris of the Cumberland area earned the spring 2020 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.
  • Yixuan Fan of Marietta earned the spring 2020 Dean's Award with Distinction at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.
  • The following students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Brenau University - Mirella Reily, Luana Savoreto and Amber Simmons.
