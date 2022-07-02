Valdosta State University announced the members of its graduating class of Spring 2022.
Local students were:
- Ryan Adams of Marietta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
- Amy Albers of Marietta earned the Master of Library and Information Science
- Paula Antonio of Marietta earned the Master of Education in Adult and Career Education
- Nicole Bezerra of Marietta earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in English to Speakers of Other Languages
- K'Nyia Bumpers of Mableton earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Arts
- Alley Cahal of Kennesaw earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
- Aileen Cuthbertson of Acworth earned the Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in Accomplished Teaching
- Nicole DeCuircio of Marietta earned the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology
- Jennifer Erdmann of Marietta earned the Doctor of Public Administration
- Nyiana Flournoy of Marietta earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders
- Nicole Frothingham of Acworth earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Arts
- Colleen Garcia of Acworth earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling
- Winston Garcia of Marietta earned the Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in Accomplished Teaching
- Myeasha Guynes of Mableton earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Sydney Henderson of Kennesaw earned the Master of Science in Nursing
- Anne Hine of Smyrna earned the Master of Library and Information Science
- Savannah Kennedy of Kennesaw earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Arts
- Whitney Lewis of Marietta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
- Lindsay Martin of Kennesaw earned the Education Specialist in Special Education
- Catherine McQuade of Marietta earned the Master of Social Work
- Chloe Ochoa of Marietta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Arts
- Brianna Pirtle of Smyrna earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media
- Catherine Roberds of Kennesaw earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Foreign Language Education
- Madison Robinson of Acworth earned the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology
- Zachary Shelton of Marietta earned the Master of Education in Instructional Technology
- Nikki Smith of Mableton earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling
- Tanya Smith of Marietta earned the Doctor of Public Administration
- Alexis Stewart of Powder Springs earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Rikki Stewart of Kennesaw earned the Master of Education in Instructional Technology
- Kipling Taylor of Marietta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Bridget Waite of Powder Springs earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling
- Hermanda West of Kennesaw earned the Master of Science in Nursing
- Niaria Whyte of Acworth earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders
- Dea Works of Mableton earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.