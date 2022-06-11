Over 1,600 students were named to Valdosta State University's spring 2022 Dean's list.

Among them were:

  • Emma McCluskey of Marietta (30064)
  • Sophie Glass of Kennesaw (30152)
  • Bethany Milner of Powder Springs (30127)
  • Thomas Cavanaugh of Kennesaw (30144)
  • Savannah Kennedy of Kennesaw (30144)
  • Samantha Murray of Kennesaw (30144)
  • Mica Mcghee of Powder Springs (30127)
  • Myeasha Guynes of Mableton (30126)
  • Nicole DeCuircio of Marietta (30062)
  • Emily Lapierre of Acworth (30101)
  • Alexis Stewart of Powder Springs (30127)
  • Kayla Johnson of Powder Springs (30127)
  • Nyiana Flournoy of Marietta (30064)
  • Hayleigh Whitmire of Marietta (30062)
  • Nia Hackney of Kennesaw (30144)
  • Beth Dickerson of Marietta (30062)
  • Christopher Campisi of Acworth (30101)
  • Erik Perez of Marietta (30008)
  • Niaria Whyte of Acworth (30101)
  • Valeria Lindell of Marietta (30066)
  • Quisqueyana Griffith of Powder Springs (30127)
  • Elizabeth Hopson of Marietta (30064)
  • Nefertiti Shabazz of Marietta (30008)
  • Winston Turner of Powder Springs (30127)
  • Kipling Taylor of Marietta (30064)
  • Nathan Hughes of Acworth (30101)
  • Mikaila Smith of Powder Springs (30127)
  • Deanna Doyle of Marietta (30068)
  • Lily Herman of Marietta (30066)
  • Carolina Ramirez Tellez of Marietta (30060)
  • Katlyn Hicks of Marietta (30008)
  • Vanessa Brignolle of Mableton (30126)
  • Ashley Beck of Marietta (30064)
  • Jeff Day of Marietta (30066)
  • Nicholas Goodstone of Marietta (30068)
  • Jonathan Drawdy of Acworth (30101)
  • Sophia Restivo of Kennesaw (30144)
  • Morgan Henderson of Kennesaw (30152)
  • Jordan Roopnarine of Powder Springs (30127)
  • Jordan Hewins of Kennesaw (30144)
  • Earth Brown of Marietta (30062)
  • Joshua Roopnarine of Powder Springs (30127)
  • Chiamaka Nwigwe of Marietta (30008)
  • Megan White of Kennesaw (30152)
  • Elana Lawson of Acworth (30101)
  • Braedon Bensley of Powder Springs (30127)
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In