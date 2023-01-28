Valdosta State University announced the members of its graduating class of fall 2022.
Local students were:
- Amy Belinfante of Acworth has earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
- Precious Bissah of Austell has earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
- Ashton Blackwood of Atlanta has earned the Master of Business Administration
- Cynthia Brynien of Powder Springs has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics
- Chani Butler of Marietta has earned the Master of Library and Information Science
- Thomas Cavanaugh of Kennesaw has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
- Alanda Cherestal of Powder Springs has earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
- Janice Coleman of Acworth has earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
- Judy Craven of Acworth has earned the Doctor of Education in Leadership
- Charles Crittenden of Marietta has earned the Education Specialist in Instructional Technology
- Teresa Davenport of Marietta has earned the Master of Library and Information Science
- Patterson Ditchen of Marietta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
- Peggy Felder of Kennesaw has earned the Master of Education in Instructional Technology
- Katherine Franklin of Marietta has earned the Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in Accomplished Teaching
- Amy Germano of Marietta has earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership
- Shannon Hester of Acworth has earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling
- Katlyn Hicks of Marietta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Office Administration and Technology
- Emma McCluskey of Marietta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Science
- Graci McRae of Powder Springs has earned the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology
- Mica Mcghee of Powder Springs has earned the Bachelor of Science in Office Administration and Technology
- Brandon Menner of Marietta has earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
- Kara Mills Pinckney of Kennesaw has earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling
- Bethany Milner of Powder Springs has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Carolyn Nelson of Kennesaw has earned the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology
- Shaqwana Portalis of Kennesaw has earned the Master of Public Administration
- Paige Rasch of Kennesaw has earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education
- Jacquelyn Tucker-Edwards of Kennesaw has earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling
- Tyre Wallace of Austell has earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
- Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive
