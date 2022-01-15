Over 1,700 students were named to the Valdosta State University fall 2021 Dean's list.

Local students on the list are:

  • Shannon Strapp of Acworth
  • Emma McCluskey of Marietta
  • Sophie Glass of Kennesaw
  • Bethany Milner of Powder Springs
  • Samantha Murray of Kennesaw
  • Mica Mcghee of Powder Springs
  • Myeasha Guynes of Mableton
  • Endia Cox Works of Mableton
  • Ella Sherrod of Marietta
  • Emily Lapierre of Acworth
  • Kayla Johnson of Powder Springs
  • Nia Hackney of Kennesaw
  • Beth Dickerson of Marietta
  • Christopher Campisi of Acworth
  • Erik Perez of Marietta
  • Niaria Whyte of Acworth
  • Quisqueyana Griffith of Powder Springs
  • Elizabeth Hopson of Marietta
  • Nefertiti Shabazz of Marietta
  • Winston Turner of Powder Springs
  • Cameron Sanders of Powder Springs
  • Joan Gachuki of Kennesaw
  • Amy Belinfante of Acworth
  • Katlyn Hicks of Marietta
  • Vanessa Brignolle of Mableton
  • Lewis Booker of Powder Springs
  • Ashley Beck of Marietta
  • Jeff Day of Marietta
  • Nicholas Goodstone of Marietta
  • Reese Waters of Acworth
  • Jonathan Drawdy of Acworth
  • Sophia Restivo of Kennesaw
  • Morgan Henderson of Kennesaw
  • Rhonda Reliford of Acworth
  • Jordan Roopnarine of Powder Springs
  • Zachary Turner of Kennesaw
  • Alexie Conerly of Marietta
  • Jordan Hewins of Kennesaw
  • Joshua Roopnarine of Powder Springs
  • Elana Lawson of Acworth
  • Lucille Van Valkenburg of Atlanta
  • Phyllis Amihere-Faulks of Marietta
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.