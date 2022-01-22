The University of North Georgia in Dahlonega named the following local students to the fall 2021 President's lists:
- Sarah Lang of Marietta, GA (30068) on the President's List
- Adelaide Loechl of Marietta, GA (30062) on the President's List
- Hilliard Snellings of Atlanta, GA (30339) on the President's List
- John Alderman of Marietta, GA (30064) on the President's Honor Roll
- William Allen of Acworth, GA (30101) on the President's Honor Roll
- Sarah Barton of Kennesaw, GA (30152) on the President's Honor Roll
- Sarah Beveridge of Marietta, GA (30062) on the President's Honor Roll
- Andrew Blaskovic of Marietta, GA (30068) on the President's Honor Roll
- Mackenzie Brennan of Marietta, GA (30066) on the President's Honor Roll
- Abigail Buben of Powder Springs, GA (30127) on the President's Honor Roll
- Faith Burns of Kennesaw, GA (30152) on the President's Honor Roll
- Katie Bush of Acworth, GA (30101) on the President's Honor Roll
- Samantha Butler of Kennesaw, GA (30144) on the President's Honor Roll
- Jessica Carruth of Acworth, GA (30101) on the President's Honor Roll
- Kobe Culpepper of Oglethorpe, GA (30168) on the President's Honor Roll
- Mireille Cypher of Marietta, GA (30064) on the President's Honor Roll
- Carly Davis of Acworth, GA (30101) on the President's Honor Roll
- Kate Derkay of Acworth, GA (30101) on the President's Honor Roll
- Kinsey Dupree of Acworth, GA (30101) on the President's Honor Roll
- Colton Glaze of Acworth, GA (30101) on the President's Honor Roll
- Troy Harris of Marietta, GA (30066) on the President's Honor Roll
- Jenson Hess of Marietta, GA (30062) on the President's Honor Roll
- Breann Hill of Kennesaw, GA (30144) on the President's Honor Roll
- Olivia Holliday of Kennesaw, GA (30152) on the President's Honor Roll
- Quinn Kerce of Marietta, GA (30062) on the President's Honor Roll
- Briana Long of Kennesaw, GA (30152) on the President's Honor Roll
- Chase Mclarty of Acworth, GA (30101) on the President's Honor Roll
- Ainslie Noble of Marietta, GA (30064) on the President's Honor Roll
- Harrison Osoinach of Marietta, GA (30008) on the President's Honor Roll
- Ashley Ostertag of Marietta, GA (30064) on the President's Honor Roll
- Kasey Penland of Marietta, GA (30064) on the President's Honor Roll
- Adrianna Pope of Austell, GA (30168) on the President's Honor Roll
- Nicholas Price of Acworth, GA (30101) on the President's Honor Roll
- Abigayle Roma of Kennesaw, GA (30152) on the President's Honor Roll
- Kyle Sanders of Marietta, GA (30062) on the President's Honor Roll
- Carlena Schatz of Powder Springs, GA (30127) on the President's Honor Roll
- Kennedy Tasch of Kennesaw, GA (30152) on the President's Honor Roll
- Brandon Weller of Kennesaw, GA (30152) on the President's Honor Roll
- Tyran Wisniewski of Marietta, GA (30066) on the President's Honor Roll
- Maggie Wix of Acworth, GA (30101) on the President's Honor Roll
- Kinsey Wood of Acworth, GA (30101) on the President's Honor Roll
- Benjamin Yetman of Kennesaw, GA (30152) on the President's Honor Roll
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.