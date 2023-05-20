The following local students were named to the spring 2023 Dean's list at the University of North Georgia:
Kara Ivey of Acworth.
Sydney Farber of Acworth.
Hannah Hogan of Acworth.
Ian Champion of Acworth.
Lindsey Bundy of Acworth.
Kaitlin Fortney of Acworth.
Sara Tilton of Acworth.
Megan Powell of Acworth.
Rufus Asemota of Austell.
Kelli Hubinger of Kennesaw.
Olivia Sayers of Kennesaw.
Kennedy Tasch of Kennesaw.
Hannah Forehand of Kennesaw.
Azita Hemmati of Kennesaw.
Jack Rainbow of Kennesaw.
Collin Fulton of Kennesaw.
Brandon Weller of Kennesaw.
Lawson Willard of Kennesaw.
Whitnee Nichols of Kennesaw.
Victoria Green of Kennesaw.
Kristen Mccall of Kennesaw.
Ming Scafidi of Kennesaw.
Faith Burns of Kennesaw.
Luke Soupiset of Kennesaw.
Audrey Bodoh of Kennesaw.
Chloe Pappadakis of Kennesaw.
Emma Bohannan of Kennesaw.
Samantha Butler of Kennesaw.
Cayden Charles of Kennesaw.
Cara Swartzlander of Marietta.
William Costantino of Marietta.
Kathryn Wood of Marietta.
Ava Gurule of Marietta.
William Morgan of Marietta.
Claire Stricklin of Marietta.
Jori Miller of Marietta.
Lauren Lynch of Marietta.
Ellie Kean of Marietta.
Maria Sanchez Acosta of Marietta.
Shay Raz of Marietta.
Drake Addeo of Marietta.
Jaden Shapiro of Marietta.
Victoria Vandeusen of Marietta.
Brendan LaPrade of Marietta.
Tara Haughey of Marietta.
Thomas Whatley of Marietta.
Alexandra Young of Marietta.
Olivia Bullock of Marietta.
Marissa Tempel of Marietta.
Cadence Tyler of Powder Springs.
Veronica Belt of Powder Springs.
Laurana Bradley of Powder Springs.
Elizabeth Asselborn of Powder Springs.
Andrew Bass of Powder Springs.
Yoana Garcia of Smyrna.
Ashlee Rutigliano of Smyrna.
Luke Lunsford of Smyrna.
Lindsay Thacker of Symrna.
