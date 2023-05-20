For the spring 2023 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded over 1,500 degrees and 26 certificates to graduates during commencement ceremonies held May 5-6 at the Convocation Center at UNG's Dahlonega campus.
Below is a list of the local graduates:
- Benjamin Bartee of Smyrna, graduated with a Master of Arts in International Affairs.
- Kiona Bartel of Kennesaw, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a Concentration in Health & Fitness.
- Veronica Belt of Powder Springs, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
- Abigail Buben of Powder Springs, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
- Lindsey Bundy of Acworth, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary & Special Education.
- Connor Callan of Atlanta, graduated with a Bachelor of Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.
- Carly Davis of Acworth, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary & Special Education.
- Emilia Dlhosh of Powder Springs, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
- Carolan Docker of Kennesaw, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a Concentration in Exercise Science.
- Natalie Hain of Kennesaw, graduated with A Master of Science in Nursing.
- Azita Hemmati of Kennesaw, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a Concentration in Health & Fitness.
- Brianne Hicks of Marietta, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies.
- Benjamin Huckaba of Marietta, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity.
- Christi Johnson of Powder Springs, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
- Myrlande Jules-Villefranche of Marietta, graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice in Nursing Practice.
- Hannah Kendall of Kennesaw, graduated with an Associate of Arts in Communication Pathway.
- Alif Lentsch of Marietta, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History.
- Megan Lilly of Marietta, graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy in Physical Therapy.
- Luke Lunsford of Smyrna, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
- Jayson Lyle of Kennesaw, graduated with a Bachelor of Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing, Cum Laude, and an Associate of Arts in Business Administration Pathway, With Distinction.
- Chase McLarty of Acworth, graduated with a Bachelor of Bachelor of Business Administration in Management, Summa Cum Laude, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance, Summa Cum Laude.
- William Morgan of Marietta, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
- Brody Morin of Marietta, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History.
- Harrison Osoinach of Marietta, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.
- Ilana Perras of Marietta, graduated with an Associate of Arts in Art Pathway.
- Austin Pruett of Marietta, graduated with a Bachelor of Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
- Gail Spatt of Marietta, graduated with a Master of Public Administration in Public Administration.
- Claire Stricklin of Marietta, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
- Daryl Sudduth of Powder Springs, graduated with a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration.
- Jacob Taylor of Kennesaw, graduated with a Master of Science in Kinesiology.
- Haley Thacker of Marietta, graduated with an Associate of Science in Healthcare Services & Informatics Administration Pathway and an Associate of Science in Clinical Health Sciences Pathway.
- Johnny Tilton of Acworth, graduated with an Advanced Certificate in Tier I Leadership & Administration.
- Jacob Walton of Kennesaw, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity.
- Thomas Whatley of Marietta, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Strategic & Security Studies.
- Kinsey Wood of Acworth, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary & Special Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.