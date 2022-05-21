For the spring 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded about 1,700 degrees and 25 certificates to graduates.
Local students among them were:
- Andrew Blaskovic of Marietta, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity.
- Katie Bush of Acworth, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Digital Arts.
- Kobe Culpepper of Oglethorpe, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity.
- Jamie Glover of Marietta, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Services & Informatics Administration.
- Jenson Hess of Marietta, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
- Gavin Kirksey of Acworth, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity.
- Emily Nails of Acworth, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
- Kalea Pinker of Austell, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
- Julia Pitrone of Marietta, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
- Jacob Pressley of Smyrna, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Strategic & Security Studies.
- Nicholas Price of Acworth, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Digital Arts.
- Katelyn Ross of Acworth, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
- Carlena Schatz of Powder Springs, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
- Alexis Toole of Kennesaw, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
- Jessica Carruth of Acworth, GA, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
- Jordan Cook of Marietta, GA, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
- Henry Gale of Powder Springs, GA, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
- Adrianna Pope of Austell, GA, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary & Special Education.
- Franklin Abbott of Kennesaw, GA, graduated with an Associate of Arts in Business Administration Pathway.
- Mary Ashworth of Kennesaw, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies.
- James Blackburn of Mableton, GA, graduated with a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Leadership & Practice.
- Ashley Blackburne of Acworth, GA, graduated with an Associate of Science in Psychology Pathway.
- Cathy Ann Brown of Kennesaw, GA, graduated with a Post Professional Doctorate in Physical Therapy.
- Iyari Byers of Kennesaw, GA, graduated with an Associate of Science in General Studies Pathway.
- Alexandra Carver of Kennesaw, GA, graduated with a Master of Science in Counseling on the Addictions Counseling Track.
- Lauren Daria of Monroe, GA, graduated with an Associate of Arts in General Studies Pathway.
- Brockton Davis of Marietta, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science.
- Justin Derrick of Marietta, GA, graduated with a Master of Arts in International Affairs.
- Kelly Fitzgerald of Marietta, GA, graduated with a Doctorate in Physical Therapy.
- John Hellerstedt of Marietta, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
- Lanisa Laughlin of Mableton, GA, graduated with a Master of Education in Early Childhood Education.
- Matthew Picus of Acworth, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.
- Alyssa Smith-Allen of Kennesaw, GA, graduated with a Graduate Certificate in Diversity.
- Grace Branon of Powder Springs, GA, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.
- Mackenzie Brennan of Marietta, GA, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
- Benjamin Yetman of Kennesaw, GA, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in History.
