The Dean of each of the University of North Georgia's colleges have announced the names of the students who have made their respective lists for spring 2022.
Local honorees include:
- Sydney Marie Farber of Acworth (30101)
- Madison Mae Gale of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jacob Vincent Walton of Kennesaw (30152)
- Alex Gregory Becker of Powder Springs (30127)
- Justin Edward Black of Marietta (30064)
- Colton Elizabeth Glaze of Acworth (30101)
- Adler G. Dollerschell of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jarrett Matthew Turner of Marietta (30064)
- William Thomas Allen of Acworth (30101)
- Andrew Christopher Byrd of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jordan Tyler Cook of Marietta (30062)
- Kathryn Allyn Wood of Marietta (30064)
- Tannor Daniels of Marietta (30068)
- Hannah Yi Grace Barker of Marrietta (30066)
- Hannah Grace Stevens of Mableton (30126)
- Christi Ann Johnson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Ming Diana Scafidi of Kennesaw (30152)
- Lindsay Julia Thacker of Smyrna (30082)
- Lauren Skylar Lynch of Marietta (30067)
- Lawson Joseph Willard of Kennesaw (30152)
- Sarah Emily Beveridge of Marietta (30062)
- Margaret Rose Ferguson of Marietta (30062)
- Katie Lynn Bush of Acworth (30101)
- Nicholas Stephen Price of Acworth (30101)
- Lindsey Anne Slaten of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jori Tayte Miller of Marietta (30064)
- Kennedy Renee Tasch of Kennesaw (30152)
- Ian James Champion of Acworth (30101)
- Sofia Isabella Sanjurjo of Kennesaw (30152)
- Brendan James LaPrade of Marietta (30064)
- James Micheal Moloney of Kennesaw (30144)
- Thomas Wayne Whatley of Marietta (30068)
- Benjamin Joesph Likes of Marietta (30066)
- Alyssa Faith Pold of Acworth (30101)
- Alexander Wright Widner of Kennesaw (30152)
- Liz Nason of Marietta (30064)
- Kobe Daniel Culpepper of Oglethorpe (30168)
- Jacob Brian Pressley of Smyrna (30082)
- Moza K. Benniman of Powder Springs (30127)
- Harrison J. Osoinach of Marietta (30008)
- Kiona Ariel Bartel of Kennesaw (30144)
- Colton Garner Davis of Marietta (30068)
- Cole Patrick Leingang of Marietta (30068)
- Sydney Briane Calvert of Powder Springs (30127)
- Andrew Jamison O'connor of Marietta (30062)
- Cara Emily Swartzlander of Marietta (30008)
- James Patrick Colon of Marietta (30068)
- Charles Wesley Chapman of Marietta (30068)
- John Mitchell Hart of Marietta (30068)
- Ansley Rebecca McBride of Powder Springs (30127)
- Nicholas Scott Langell of Marietta (30068)
- Gavin Montana Kirksey of Acworth (30101)
- Charles Preston Evans of Marietta (30062)
- Liam Richard Hounslow of Marietta (30067)
- Joshua Cohen of Marietta (30062)
- Madison T. Nault of Kennesaw (30152)
- Ava Elise Rymut of Kennesaw (30152)
