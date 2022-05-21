The University of North Georgia announced the students named to the President's list for spring 2022:
- Tyler Fortney of Kennesaw (30152) on the President's List.
- Sarah Lang of Marietta (30068) on the President's List.
- Nadine Othman of Marietta (30062) on the President's List.
- John Alderman V of Marietta (30064) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Andrew Blaskovic of Marietta (30068) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Laurana Bradley of Powder Springs (30127) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Mackenzie Brennan of Marietta (30066) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Amanda Brownsworth of Kennesaw (30144) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Abigail Buben of Powder Springs (30127) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Lindsey Bundy of Acworth (30101) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Faith Burns of Kennesaw (30152) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Samantha Butler of Kennesaw (30144) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Emily Cain of Smyrna (30082) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Julianna Cutter of Marietta (30068) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Mireille Cypher of Marietta (30064) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Carly Davis of Acworth (30101) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Kate Derkay of Acworth (30101) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Henry Gale of Powder Springs (30127) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Lauren Gately of Marietta (30067) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Troy Harris of Marietta (30066) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Dillan Hatz of Marietta (30068) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Azita Hemmati of Kennesaw (30144) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Olivia Holliday of Kennesaw (30152) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Alexya Jackson of Acworth (30101) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Hannah Judd of Marietta (30062) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Quinn Kerce of Marietta (30062) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Stephanie King of Marietta (30064) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Ryan Kirk of Marietta (30068) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Mia Libosada of Marietta (30062) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Rebecca Locke of Marietta (30062) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Chase Mclarty of Acworth (30101) on the President's Honor Roll.
- William Morgan of Marietta (30068) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Ainslie Noble of Marietta (30064) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Skylar Oesterle of Acworth (30101) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Ashley Ostertag of Marietta (30064) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Chloe Pappadakis of Kennesaw (30152) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Ryan Polinski of Marietta (30062) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Adrianna Pope of Austell (30168) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Jack Rainbow of Kennesaw (30144) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Mizuki Robinson of Powder Springs (30127) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Kyle Sanders of Marietta (30062) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Carlena Schatz of Powder Springs (30127) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Zachariah Stewart of Powder Springs (30127) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Brandon Weller of Kennesaw (30152) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Tyran Wisniewski of Marietta (30066) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Kinsey Wood of Acworth (30101) on the President's Honor Roll.
- Benjamin Yetman of Kennesaw (30152) on the President's Honor Roll.
