The following students were named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega:
- Hannah Forehand of Kennesaw, GA (30152)
- Kathryn Wood of Marietta, GA (30064)
- Ming Scafidi of Kennesaw, GA (30152)
- Emily Cain of Smyrna, GA (30082)
- Claire Stricklin of Marietta, GA (30067)
- Evan King of Kennesaw, GA (30144)
- Adler Dollerschell of Kennesaw, GA (30152)
- Maia Leibou of Marietta, GA (30062)
- Lindsey Bundy of Acworth, GA (30101)
- Jamie Glover of Marietta, GA (30062)
- Kendall Stokes of Marietta, GA (30067)
- Nadine Othman of Marietta, GA (30062)
- Madison Gale of Powder Springs, GA (30127)
- Alexander Widner of Kennesaw, GA (30152)
- Andrew Crawford of Marietta, GA (30067)
- William Houts of Acworth, GA (30101)
- Rebecca Locke of Marietta, GA (30062)
- Brendan LaPrade of Marietta, GA (30064)
- Charles Chapman of Marietta, GA (30068)
- John Hart of Marietta, GA (30068)
- Andrew O'connor of Marietta, GA (30062)
- John Key of Marietta, GA (30068)
- Kelli Hubinger of Kennesaw, GA (30152)
- Katelynn Comer of Marietta, GA (30062)
- Veronica Belt of Powder Springs, GA (30127)
- Emily Kane of Marietta, GA (30062)
- Moza Benniman of Powder Springs, GA (30127)
- Emilia Dlhosh of Powder Springs, GA (30127)
- Thomas Whatley of Marietta, GA (30068)
- Eryn Ridings of MARIETTA, GA (30064)
- Ethan Hellman of Kennesaw, GA (30152)
- Stephanie King of Marietta, GA (30064)
- Bellana Bradley of Powder Springs, GA (30127)
- Jordan Cook of Marietta, GA (30062)
- Alyssa Pold of Acworth, GA (30101)
- Kiona Bartel of Kennesaw, GA (30144)
- Lily Birch of Kennesaw, GA (30152)
- Lindsey Slaten of Kennesaw, GA (30152)
- Tannor Daniels of Marietta, GA (30068)
- Chloe Pappadakis of Kennesaw, GA (30152)
- Cole Leingang of Marietta, GA (30068)
- Ilana Perras of Marietta, GA (30068)
- Tyler Fortney of Kennesaw, GA (30152)
- Dillan Hatz of Marietta, GA (30068)
- Carter McCullough of Marietta, GA (30062)
- Zachary Vaniman of Marietta, GA (30068)
- Tomas King of Acworth, GA (30101)
- Ethan Casto of Powder Springs, GA (30127)
- Lindsay Thacker of Symrna, GA (30082)
- Skylar Oesterle of Acworth, GA (30101)
- Evan Mallon of Marietta, GA (30067)
- Henry Gale of Powder Springs, GA (30127)
- Sara Tilton of Acworth, GA (30101)
- Emma Schatz of Kennesaw, GA (30152)
- Patrick Ragozzine of Acworth, GA (30101)
- Andrew Byrd of Powder Springs, GA (30127)
- Catherine Crawford of Marietta, GA (30064)
- Megan Powell of Acworth, GA (30101)
- Guillermo Hernandez of Marietta, GA (30068)
- Luke Beshara of Marietta, GA (30068)
- Colton Davis of Marietta, GA (30068)
- Hailey Hurst of Marietta, GA (30068)
- Chase Conklin of Marietta, GA (30068)
- Laurana Bradley of Powder Springs, GA (30127)
- Christi Johnson of Powder Springs, GA (30127)
- Jori Miller of Marietta, GA (30064)
- Ryan Polinski of Marietta, GA (30062)
- Madelyn Tanner of Kennesaw, GA (30152)
- Justin Black of Marietta, GA (30064)
- Azita Hemmati of Kennesaw, GA (30144)
- Mark Luckett of Marietta, GA (30066)
- Elise Ventrieri of Marietta, GA (30062)
- Liam Hounslow of Marietta, GA (30067)
- Sarah Hellman of Kennesaw, GA (30152)
- James Colon of Marietta, GA (30068)
- Kalea Pinker of Austell, GA (30106)
- Victoria Grantham of Kennesaw, GA (30144)
