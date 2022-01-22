For the fall 2021 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded 900 degrees and 30 certificates to graduates.

About 600 graduates participad in the fall 2021 commencement ceremonies held Dec. 17-18 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega campus.

Local graduates are:

  • Brittney Yancy of Kennesaw, GA (30144), with an Associate of Science in Psychology
  • Jessica Goldstein of Powder Springs, GA (30127), with a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design
  • Mary White of Kennesaw, GA (30144), with a Bachelor of Arts in Digital Arts
  • William Hamilton of Marietta, GA (30060), Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
  • Tomas King of Acworth, GA (30101), Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity
  • Kasey Penland of Marietta, GA (30064), Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology
  • Brock Bare of Marietta, GA (30066), with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science
  • Katelynn Comer of Marietta, GA (30062), with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Spatial Analysis and certificates in Geographic Information Science and Fundmentals of Geospatial Technology
  • Heaven Ford of Powder Springs, GA (30127), with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology
  • Chegenye Mugula of Smyrna, GA (30082), with a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Services and Informatics Administration
  • Heavenly Roberson of Powder Springs, GA (30127), with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
  • Caroline Fawcett of Mableton, GA (30126), with a Master of Science in Kinesiology
