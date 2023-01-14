The deans of each of the University of North GEorgia's colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2022.
The local students were:
- Adaliene Childers of Acworth
- Ian Champion of Acworth
- Paul King of Acworth
- Kalyn Bascunan of Acworth
- Sara Tilton of Acworth
- Kara Ivey of Acworth
- Alyssa Pold of Acworth
- Presley Brawner of Acworth
- Megan Truitt of Acworth
- Esther Curry of Austell
- Brandon Weller of Kennesaw
- Alexander Widner of Kennesaw
- Kelli Hubinger of Kennesaw
- Sarah Barton of Kennesaw
- Kennedy Tasch of Kennesaw
- Olivia Sayers of Kennesaw
- Ming Scafidi of Kennesaw
- Kiona Bartel of Kennesaw
- Azita Hemmati of Kennesaw
- Chloe Pappadakis of Kennesaw
- Audrey Bodoh of Kennesaw
- Katherine Hughes of Kennesaw
- Olivia Holliday of Kennesaw
- Isabella Keaton of Kennesaw
- Ethan Hellman of Kennesaw
- Luke Soupiset of Kennesaw
- Connor Heffron of Kennesaw
- Emma Bohannan of Kennesaw
- Kathryn Sayers of Kennesaw
- Jack Rainbow of Kennesaw
- Hannah Stevens of Mableton
- Weston Morgan of Mableton
- Benjamin Schleier of Mableton
- Paeton Stoner of Marietta
- Riley Hasling of Marietta
- Lauren Gately of Marietta
- David Collins of Marietta
- James Gurr of Marietta
- Lauren Lynch of Marietta
- John Alderman of Marietta
- William Morgan of Marietta
- Austin Pruett of Marietta
- Thomas Whatley of Marietta
- Dylan Maierson of Marietta
- Kathryn Wood of Marietta
- Jori Miller of Marietta
- Emily Kane of Marietta
- Brett Burstiner of Marietta
- Makayla Drum of Marietta
- Preslie Hundley of Marietta
- Brendan LaPrade of Marietta
- Marissa Tempel of Marietta
- Ilana Perras of Marietta
- Ashley Ostertag of Marietta
- Haley Thacker of Marietta
- Robert Prillaman of Marietta
- Aidan Kells of Marietta
- Andrew Tong of Marietta
- Ellie Kean of Marietta
- Tyran Wisniewski of Marietta
- Jaden Shapiro of Marietta
- Ava Gurule of Marietta
- Madelyn Harris of Marietta
- Katherine Ward of Marietta
- Mason Hurst of Marietta
- Harrison Osoinach of Marietta
- Cara Swartzlander of Marietta
- Catherine Crawford of Marietta
- Zakary Kurnik of Marietta
- Hannah Barker of Marietta
- Cadence Tyler of Powder Springs
- Jack Bollenbacher of Powder Springs
- Christi Johnson of Powder Springs
- Sydney Calvert of Powder Springs
- Avery Maddox of Powder Springs
- Caroline Conboy of Powder Springs
- Moza Benniman of Powder Springs
- Mizuki Robinson of Powder Springs
- Ryan Jardin of Powder Springs
- Elizabeth Asselborn of Powder Springs
- Laurana Bradley of Powder Springs
- Alexandria Irby of Powder Springs
- Halle Pascoe of Powder Springs
- Zachariah Stewart of Powder Springs
- Marshall Bounds of Smyrna
- Thomas Blackwood of Smyrna
